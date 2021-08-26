Dear Editor,
This morning, I have one child in college, one in FCPS, and one in private school. They are all learning in-person for the first time since March 2020. My house hasn’t been this quiet in 1.5 years and the silence is deafening. I MISS my kids. I will miss hearing them typing on their dreaded laptops, I will miss scolding them for playing video games while they are “in class”, and mostly, I will miss seeing their adorable faces. But I know that by attending school in person, they are becoming better people. They are socializing, learning and growing in a way they simply cannot from behind a laptop. Their special and unique learning needs are being addressed, they are making friends and interacting with the world around them. They are speaking different languages and being exposed to different cultures and beliefs. Their young minds are constantly processing and evaluating new information, transforming data into knowledge and experience, as they learn how to be better people and global citizens in our ever-changing world.
I know, without a shadow of a doubt, that my children cannot accomplish those same goals while locked at home behind a fuzzy computer screen. As much as I will miss them and worry about them, I know that they need to be IN school. There is no replacement for in-person learning, so I will fill this too-quiet house with my hopes and dreams because I know that, one day, my kids’ successes will make the loudest noise of all. I am proud of my children. I am a proud founder of OpenFCPS, and I am proud to put Kids First in Fairfax County.
Christy Hudson
Farfaix County, VA
