I recently learned that more than $35,000 was up for grabs in Fairfax County to contribute to a noble cause. Imagine what even a community center or library could do with $35,000 to help children and families in need.
For starters, $35,000 could be used for a scholarship to enable three children to go to a private school for a year.
$35,000 dollars could cover the rent for a year for an Afghan refugee family.
$35,000 dollars could cover a van or two for a family with a child with special needs.
$35,000 dollars could cover the salary of a literacy specialist to teach a class of 10 or more students for the year who need additional reading help.
$35,000 dollars could cover the cost of an after-school community center team member who works to provide a safe place for students to attend and build relationships and study when their parents finish work.
Think of how many books $35,000 could cover for children in impoverished homes who do not have the resources others have.
$35,000 dollars might as well be a year of college for a single mother seeking a better future for her children.
I just wish I had $35,000 USD to give freely to someone or a group of individuals in need in Fairfax County.
So, you might ask, how is $35,000 being used this February in Fairfax County? More than $35,000 USD in taxpayer dollars will be paid to Nikole Hannah-Jones for a one-hour presentation on her book - The 1619 Project. She is set to give her presentation on Feb. 19 at the McLean Community Center. Who gets $35,000 let alone at a public library for a one-hour pitch of a controversial book? Here’s a look at why this book is not just controversial but counterfactual and a source of division: The 1619 Project: An Autopsy
Frankly, I do not care if a former president came to speak at our local library. No one should get $35,000 in taxpayer dollars for a one-hour speech at a public library.
How would you spend $35,000 for the betterment of your community? I bet you too could come up with a wonderful, productive, and creative way to do so!
Elizabeth McCauley is a Fairfax County resident, mother of two, and member of the Virginia MAVENS (Mothers for American Values, Education and NOVA Safety)
