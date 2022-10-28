Northern Virginia has been setting records.
Record high crime, record high cost of living, record high gas prices, record high inflation, record high lowering of standards in our schools, record high lack of transparency into what is happening in the hallways and what is taught in the classroom.
These are records brought on by Don Beyer and are nothing we should be proud of or continue to tolerate and that is why I’m running for Congress.
I was born in Odesa, Ukraine when it was still under Soviet regime and fled to the U.S. with my single mother and elderly grandparents when I was 8 years old. We did not speak English, lived in low-income housing, and survived on food stamps. On my first day of Baltimore public school, my fellow classmates stood up in unison and recited the Pledge of Allegiance and while I did not understand a single word, I felt that it was something I wanted to be a part of. So as soon as I turned 18, I became a U.S. citizen by choice and recited the most meaningful Pledge of Allegiance knowing how fortunate I was to have this opportunity that many around the world can only dream of.
I put myself through college in three-years, earned a master’s in engineering from Johns Hopkins while working in the defense and intelligence communities and resigned my 14-year career to run for Congress full time in January.
I’m working for you because I am you. When I am in the community, I hear your concerns, and I feel them too. I feel the higher cost of living and rent, I pump my own gas, which I am now afraid to do with rising crime. I talk to struggling parents across the district who are disenfranchised that they can’t afford private schools and even with the high taxes we all pay, the public schools are failing our children.
I sadly feel the American Dream I lived slipping away – and I promise I will be your voice in Washington to protect this. I will represent the views of all voters in the 8th District as I am simply your vessel to the halls of Congress. I will NOT vote 100% with any party, and I promise to never embrace polarizing politics.
Sadly, my opponent is the opposite of me. He has never had to work a day in his life for a legacy business he inherited, making him the top 5 wealthiest members of Congress. He doesn’t feel the high cost of living, or the pain at the pump. He regularly cites his alleged work on climate change, while he made his millions selling combustible engine cars, thus further propping up the fossil fuel industry. He says we need to ban stock trades by members of Congress, yet he has made 102% returns on semiconductor stock trades after helping write and pass the CHIPS Act – a bill regulating and setting policy for this exact industry. While he claims the number one issue he hears about from constituents is “airplane noise,” I’m in the community hearing what really matters to residents: rising crime, rising cost of living, and crumbling schools.
My opponent is just another out-of-touch career politician in it for himself and not the people of Northern Virginia.
It is time for change. It is time for new leadership. It is time for someone who understands the struggle of the almost 47% minority or immigrants that now make up this district. Someone who appreciates having the Pentagon in the district and will fight for our military, our veterans, and our country.
Our current leadership is failing you. That’s why we need change.
As your Congresswoman, I will be a loud voice in the incoming majority that will represent Northern Virginia. I will be the first female ever elected in this district, the first Republican since Ronald Reagan, the first refugee Ukrainian immigrant in Congress, and the largest political flip in the country – trust me – I will use this platform and my strong voice to bring common-sense and not partisan politics to the national spotlight.
I will prioritize positive solutions and will work across the aisle. I will advocate for common-sense policies that fight crime, reduce inflation, and improve our educational standards.
I am tired of the broken promises by my opponent, a career politician who is in this for himself.
If I break any of my promises to you, including holding monthly Town Halls, I ask that you vote me out of office.
You deserve better. Vote for me for the change we need, the fresh voice we deserve, and a new age in Congress. I would be humbled and honored to represent you.
Karina Lipsman is the nominee for Virginia’s 8th Congressional District. Lipsman’s story is the American Dream. She is a refugee immigrant from Odesa, Ukraine. When she arrived in America, she did not speak English, survived on food stamps, and lived in low-income housing in Baltimore City. She resigned from a 14-year career in the U.S. defense and intelligence community and is now running to continue her service to our country. Visit KarinaforCongress.com to learn more about her.
