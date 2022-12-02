The holiday season is a time of festivities, joy, and family… and for stress, isolation, anxiety, and depression.
Stress is a reality for all of us, but according to a recent poll conducted for the American Psychological Association, 27 percent of Americans report that “they are so stressed they cannot function” and are struggling with external stressors that are beyond their control. This is even more exacerbated for those with mental illness.
Holidays compound stress as we overload ourselves, spend more money, and manage family expectations. We see this frequently at PRS, a nonprofit serving those with mental illness and facing life crises. During the holidays, our crisis hotline and textline receives many calls and texts about increased anxiety and overwhelming life stress.
In addition, holidays are especially difficult after the loss of a loved one. The traditions and rituals we may have shared with someone become painful as we cope with their absence. We suggest these tips in dealing with loss during the holidays:
· Give yourself time to acknowledge that holidays are full of rituals you may have shared with your loved one.
· Grieving is really hard physically and emotionally, and self-care is extremely important.
· Talk with family and friends about how you will remember your loved one.
· Consider incorporating new traditions or special rituals to include the memories of lost loved ones.
Experiencing “holiday blues” may pass with the season but it’s important to recognize signs of depression include:
· Persistent sad, anxious, or empty mood
· Sleeping too much or too little, middle-of-the night or early morning waking
· Reduced appetite and weight loss or increased appetite and weight gain
· Irritability or restlessness
· Difficulty thinking, concentrating, remembering, or making decisions
· Thoughts of death or suicide
· Feeling inappropriate guilt, hopelessness, or worthlessness
If depression, anxiety, or other mental health challenges make the holidays unbearable, then finding help is important. Talk to your family physician or a mental health professional. Another option is calling or texting 988—the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
No matter what, the holidays will come…and go. Allowing yourself to grieve, setting realistic goals for the holidays, and taking time each day to care for and celebrate yourself are important ways to de-stress the holidays.
Joseph Getch is the CEO of PRS, a mental health nonprofit serving Northern Virginia and beyond.
