What do you think when someone mentions nuclear power? Do you think of the hopeful, retro-futuristic visions of a world powered by atomic energy? Do you think of the iconic shape of cooling towers pouring out steam? Or does your mind go somewhere darker, to images of Chernobyl, or Fukushima, or even Hiroshima?
Nuclear power is often judged for its worst moments – and this is understandable. But, with the world marching deeper into a climate crisis, the time is now to look at alternatives to fossil fuels. With the growing demand for electric cars, and efficiency of renewable energy still leaving something to be desired, nuclear energy may be the stopgap solution we need.
To truly combat climate change, mankind needs to move away from fossil fuels. While electric cars do get fossil fuel emissions off our roads, they don’t end emissions completely – rather, they simply move them somewhere else, often to a power plant that burns coal, oil, or natural gas. With increased demand for electricity from electric cars, these power plants will produce even more emissions than they already do.
With the various deficiencies of renewable energy, like dependency on weather or local geography, nuclear energy can be the stopgap solution to fuel the power demands brought on by electric cars until a reliable renewable energy source can be found. While a few incidents related to nuclear energy have led to human deaths, these must be measured against long-term deaths from accidents and, indeed, emissions from fossil fuels. A chart from Our World In Data shows that fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas cause dozens of times more deaths per kilowatt hour of electricity produced than nuclear energy.
One other often-cited fault of nuclear power is the cost, which has often been magnitudes higher than fossil fuel power. However, a recently-certified technology may provide a solution. A company called NuScale recently received approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for their Small Modular Reactor, which promises to provide nuclear power in a smaller footprint. This would allow the power plant to be placed closer to a community, and with the NRC’s certification, it’s sure to be safe.
An MIT study outlined that one major factor behind the rising cost of nuclear power is something called “soft costs.” An article from GreenTechMedia defined these as indirect expenses from things like engineering design, purchasing, planning, and (ironically) cost control. With NuScale’s SMRs, these soft costs can be reduced. Because the SMR is smaller than other nuclear reactor designs, less land needs to be purchased, and the reactor won’t need to be custom-built for the area it’s being installed in. NuScale’s first generating station is scheduled to be online by 2029.
With the climate crisis not getting better anytime soon, and reducing emissions being one of Earth’s best hopes, we can’t overlook nuclear as an energy source. The clock is ticking – we just need to act before it runs out. The time is now to give it a chance.
Richard H. Hronik III is a freelance journalist preparing to graduate from George Mason University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.