Water scarcity is one of the most important issues of our time.
Climate change is fueling increasingly extreme weather events that can strain access to clean, fresh water. By the end of this decade, global demand for water is expected to outstrip supply by about 40%. Across the southeastern U.S. drought conditions can develop rapidly, which can threaten livestock, crops, human health, and our economy.
With March 22 being both World Water Day and International Data Center Day, it is a good time to share what Amazon Web Services (AWS) is doing to be a good neighbor and good water steward in Virginia. For AWS, building a sustainable business, means reducing the amount of water we use to cool our data centers. But many don’t know how we do that.
Our approach to water starts with our commitment to be water positive by 2030. This means we will return more water to our communities than we use in our direct operations. To do this, we’re increasing the use of sustainable water sources, improving water use efficiency across our operations, reusing water as much as possible, and supporting water replenishment projects for communities around the world.
When water is used at our data centers in Virginia, and elsewhere, we prioritize efficiency by circulating it through a process called evaporative cooling. Evaporative cooling works by passing outdoor air over water-saturated pads. When the water in the pads evaporates it reduces the air temperature inside our data centers. This process helps to keep the servers inside our data centers from overheating. In Virginia we use water for cooling less than 10% of the year, and in cooler regions like Ireland and Sweden, we use water less than 5% of the year.
These types of innovations and techniques are also what has resulted in AWS data centers using an average of 0.25 liters of water per kilowatt-hour; typical data centers can easily use four times that amount.
Beyond prioritizing efficiency, AWS also works with our communities to find new solutions to lower our water footprint in partnership with local leaders. In Northern Virginia, AWS worked with Loudoun Water to become the first data center operator in the state approved to use recycled water. This is water recovered from wastewater treatment, cleaned to industrial standards, and run through a system of pipes painted purple that are separate from regular fresh water. AWS now uses recycled water for cooling in 20 data centers around the world and has plans to expand recycled water use in more facilities as it works toward becoming water positive.
AWS also has found ways to return the water to our communities. Across the country in eastern Oregon, we’ve invested in infrastructure that enables 96% of our water for cooling hardware to be reused for irrigation. AWS sends the spent water through a separate piping system – returning to local canals where farmers reuse it to grow alfalfa, wheat, and soybeans.
Being a good water steward isn’t just about being thoughtful of the water we use; it is also about helping all communities increase access to fresh water. For AWS this means working with the largest restoration-focused organization in the Pacific Northwest. This week we announced the completion of a new project with The Freshwater Trust in Northern California that will recharge 189 million liters of groundwater per year using winter water from the Cosumnes River. We are also working with global nonprofits Water Aid and Water.org to help improve water access for people around the world. In India we helped improve water access for 250,000 people. These programs include microfinance loans to help neighboring communities finance water connections, enabling long-lasting, climate-resilient water and sanitation solutions.
Water scarcity is a major issue around the world and we are committed to doing our part to help solve this rapidly growing challenge. We are proud of the progress we’ve made in local communities in Virginia, and we look forward to developing more strong partnerships around the world to further our water stewardship efforts.
Nat Sahlstrom is the Head of Energy, Water, and
Sustainability for Amazon Web Services
(0) comments
