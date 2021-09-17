Dear Editor,
Fairfax County residents have an opportunity to help make redistricting better. By law, redistricting is supposed to preserve communities of people living in an area who share similar social, cultural, and economic interests. The definition of what constitutes a “community of interest” is open to interpretation. And in a diverse, dynamic region such as Northern Virginia, a bottom-up approach to defining communities of interest is best. Those who live in these communities have the best sense as to their boundaries and shared interests.
Fortunately, the Virginia Redistricting Commission is soliciting suggested communities of interest. Fairfax County residents should do their part by visiting virginiaredistricting.org and clicking on “Submit Your Community of Interest” to participate in this endeavor.
Not every community of interest will be fully accommodated. The Virginia Redistricting Commission has other mandatory considerations and ideas of what communities of interest exist will likely conflict. But by taking a few minutes to draw boundary lines on a map and describe the community in that boundary, each of us can play a vital role in giving voice to our communities and informing the commissioners of our perspectives. This will ensure that our new redistricting process can successfully strengthen the legitimacy of the Virginia General Assembly as a representative lawmaking body and fulfill the lofty goals of the Virginia Redistricting Commission.
Jason Morgan
Vienna, VA
