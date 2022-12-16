Dear Editor,
In Viennaism, they celebrate Grinchmas, due to it being its own kingdom ruled by totalitarianism leaders on town council who don’t represent the people, but run the town like the communist state they are. Those wicked rulers still have time to change their ways and reverse their actions on putting in sidewalks on Tazewell Road and the other locations, so we will see. The tax payers on Tazewell were opposed to this abhorrent plan but the wicked communists did what they did to Alma Street South East and those residents sold their homes and left this corrupt government controlled town. Crooked politicians. It’s what they do.
Dave Minyard
Vienna
