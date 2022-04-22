Dear Editor,
My wife, our friend Chris and I wish to express our extreme gratitude to all the Fairfax and Loudoun Counties’ Firefighters and allied professionals who responded to a recent home fire. We felt very fortunate to live in an area where there are so many professional Fire Departments to respond and effectively deal with emergencies. At the time of the fire, our safety and well-being were constantly addressed by multiple responders. The fire was extinguished efficiently which aided in minimizing extensive damage of our home.
I salute all the Fire Emergency Professionals who responded to the fire and worked afterwards to discover the cause(s) of the fire. As a result of this experience, I urge all of us to support our local Fire Departments & Services in their efforts to promote continued professional equipment, skills and services.
Again, Thank You. Sincerely,
Roy Ellis
