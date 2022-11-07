As Election Day approaches, it is imperative that we work together to Get Out the Vote. Virginians are feeling the strain of a series of failed policies from the Biden Administration, and it is up to us to remind our friends and neighbors that every vote counts. It’s easy to think our one vote won’t make a difference…but it does. I learned the importance of every vote at an early age, when my father ran for public office and won his election….by six votes!
We cannot afford to continue living under the thumb of failed Democratic policies. It seems like every day there is a new crisis. Every day inflation gets worse. Every day families are struggling to make ends meet. But Tuesday, Nov. 8, is a day we can do something about that.
As you head to the polls this Tuesday, it is important to remember how Democrats' out of touch policies continue to harm us—in the form of skyrocketing inflation, out of control crime, and opposition to parental involvement in our children’s education.
Inflation is a permanent fixture under the Biden Administration's failed leadership. We were promised relief. Instead, things have gotten worse. There is no end in sight. Every day costs are steadily rising, thanks to Joe Biden and Washington Democrats. We had a short glimpse of hope this summer at the gas station, but now, thanks again to the misguided policies of President Biden, prices are soaring again. No matter how much Biden, Pelosi and their Radical Progressive cronies like Jennifer Wexton, Abigail Spanberger, Gerry Connolly and Don Beyer try to shift blame onto literally anyone else, we know who is responsible.
Our tone-deaf Democrat Representatives in Virginia dare to claim “victory” on the economy. If they bothered to spend any time speaking to Virginians, they would realize just how harmful their actions have been. It says something about the Biden Administration when more than 50 percent of Americans think the economy is worse than it was in 2008. The only way out of this mess is to vote Republican on Nov. 8.
Beyond their failed economic policy, the Democrats’ soft on crime, anti-law enforcement policies have led to increased crime in our communities. Over the last few years, under Democratic control, our Commonwealth has seen rising rates of violent crimes, felons being released from prison before serving their full sentence and progressive prosecutors not doing their jobs: these are just a few hallmarks of Democratic leadership. By electing Republicans this November, we will send a message to Democrats everywhere that we demand safety in our homes and on our streets, and we expect a safe Virginia for our children and our families. The radical left is enabling violent criminals to continue victimizing our communities by putting them back on the streets, sometimes as soon as the same day they committed a crime. Our Republican candidates will work to make our Commonwealth a safe place for all Virginians.
Last but certainly not least, the Democrats’ education policies have shut out parents, at a time when test scores are plummeting. Back in April, President Biden stated: “children do not belong to parents when they’re in the classroom.” As a parent, are you outraged that the President of the United States is telling you that you don’t get to be involved in critical decisions on your child’s development and education? Parents play a crucial role in determining what is right and wrong in their children’s lives, and our Republican candidates know that parents matter. By voting them in on Tuesday, we will ensure the best possible future for our children.
With the facts laid out, the choice is clear. We must elect Republicans if we are to undo the disastrous policies of the Biden administration. It is the only hope we have for a brighter, safer and prosperous future for our children. Now is your chance to be a part of fixing the problem and setting us back on the right course. Join me in voting Republican on Tuesday, November 8th!
Kristi Way currently serves as first vice chair of the Republican Party of Virginia, as well as on the Board of Directors of the Thomas Jefferson Institute. She has also served as the deputy campaign manager of a successful statewide campaign in Virginia and then as deputy chief of staff to the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.
