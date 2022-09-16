Democrats’ grotesquely misnamed Inflation Reduction Act (the Act) includes billions of dollars for clean energy at a time when Americans are suffering the worst inflation in 40 years. Our congressman, Gerry Connolly, is happy to bury our children and their children in more debt by borrowing and spending other people’s money — your money – for clean energy that is already proving to be unreliable and more expensive.
The Act provides tax credits for expensive electric vehicles. This tax credit is a terrific way to look out for the one percent—not only are electric cars out of many Fairfax residents’ price range, our electric grid also cannot handle more than the one percent charging electric cars. Just ask California, which today is begging electric vehicle owners not to charge their vehicles because of electricity shortages.
Connolly’s Act also heavily subsidizes solar panels, which are inefficient (no sun equals no energy), require mining rare earth minerals, are made largely in China (possibly with slave labor), and are hard to dispose at end-of-life because they contain toxic materials. Where is full-throated support for nuclear energy – a safe, reliable source of zero carbon energy that doesn’t require mining or dependence on foreign adversaries like China and that can be easily connected to the American power grid?
The materials that make up solar panels, batteries, and the factories producing them produce significant environmental damage. To make one battery for one Tesla requires mining 500,000 pounds of ore from the earth. So much for environmental friendliness! In March, Connolly introduced legislation requiring 75 percent of the U.S. Postal Service vehicles be electric or emissions-free. Imagine how much earth must be dug up for this vehicle fleet alone! Does Connolly have any idea? Or is it out of sight, out of mind?
Because wind and solar are unreliable, a country must either have backup power supplies, like the coal plants Germany is restarting, or suffer brownouts and blackouts. Never mind the birds sacrificed to wind turbines. It’s truly remarkable – environmentalists can use the presence of a tiny reptile to stop the development of a construction project but have no problem with wind turbines slicing birds to smithereens.
Democrats like Connolly have been supporting handouts to wind and solar power for decades. Why are they obsessed with wind and solar energy? If Gerry Connolly really cared about abundant, affordable clean energy, he would cut the red tape needed to build nuclear power plants. Instead, he and his Democrat colleagues focus on boutique energy sources that simply cannot meet our needs. For a certain type of anti-capitalist, less energy and less economic activity might be attractive, but in the real world, Fairfax residents need to be able to heat their homes, cook their food, and get to work.
Gerry Connolly has a long history of using other people’s money and not being concerned with results. The clean energy provisions of the Act he supports so dearly fit that bill.
Ed McGovern was the Republican candidate for delegate in the 42nd District in 2021.
