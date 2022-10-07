Dear Editor,
What an odd fellow our representative “Gerry” Connolly is! When uppermost in folks’ minds are out-of-control government spending, illegal drugs and crime, and the Swiss cheese of a southern border, our representative is affecting a bizarre concern at the horrors of a three-hour flight to Democratic locales at other people’s expense for a relative handful of “migrants” arranged by Governors Abbott and DeSantis and urging here Attorney General Garland’s investigation of a potential violation of federal law (ham-fistedly calling attention hereby to the reported secretive night flights of immigrants organized by the Biden administration).
In a recent letter to AG Garland Mr Connolly (CD-11) bemoans the said governors’ “cruel political stunts”. His Pecksniffian concern for migrants being “shipped across the country” notwithstanding, it is unlikely that the said migrants, having negotiated smuggler cartels and “coyotes,” harrowing desert treks, and a largely hostile officialdom en route, will have been unduly upset by an airplane ride.
Connolly’s compassion seems misplaced: an honest expression of disenchantment with a feckless border policy resulting in heavy loss of migrant life, cartel enrichment, fentanyl galore, and overburdened border communities would likely be more digestible than this transparent campaign nod to his sizable 11th District immigrant electorate. Does Representative Connolly represent you?
Harry Locock
Herndon
