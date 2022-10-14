The Fairfax County School Board will vote on October 20 on a resolution that would nullify the school system’s long-standing policy requiring teachers to be objective and neutral when addressing controversial issues in the classroom.
At the Board’s most recent meeting on October 6, member Ricardy Anderson asked the Board to enact a “truthful education” resolution. Its text was not disclosed to the public either before or during the meeting, and yet Dr. Anderson pushed the Board to ratify it on the spot. All Board members expressed support for the resolution (although one or two suggested that minor tweaking might be warranted), but, fortunately, the vote was postponed until the Board’s next meeting on October 20.
After the meeting, it was learned that the resolution wasn’t drafted internally by the school system but rather by an ultra-left-wing group called Free & Antiracist Minds. This outfit’s website calls for using the public school system to “dismantle White supremacist dynamics,” which, in its opinion, includes capitalism. It advocates a “transformative” curriculum to achieve its goals, including embracing Critical Race Theory (CRT). The resolution it drafted for the School Board is designed to facilitate this agenda.
The resolution begins with several “whereas” clauses and then states:
“Now, therefore, be it resolved the FCPS School Board commits to protect and support educators and school-based administrators in FCPS as they develop and implement antiracist, equity- and justice-based classroom resources and pedagogy that meet the high aspirations of each and every one of our students and the Fairfax County community.”
The terms “antiracism,” “equity” and “justice” are code words for teaching CRT and other leftist ideology. “Antiracism” means using government institutions, including schools, to guarantee equal outcomes for every racial and ethnic group. As formulated by CRT guru Ibram X. Kendi (FCPS paid him $20,000 for a one-hour Zoom call to hear his opinions), it is not enough to be color-blind and to offer equal opportunity -- those attitudes are deemed to be “racist” -- “antiracism” requires equal results for all: equal distribution of jobs, income, educational attainment, etc., and doing whatever is necessary to achieve that result. For example, a capitalist economic system leads to unequal results; therefore, it must be jettisoned. If standardized tests reveal disparities in educational attainment, they must be thrown out. And so on.
The concepts of “equity” and “social justice” are similar to “antiracism.” For today’s ideologues, “equity” doesn’t mean equality of opportunity; it means equality of outcomes. The term “social justice” is used to promote redistribution of wealth and other benefits on the basis of race.
The words may sound innocent, but they are not. They have been coined to promote an ideology that’s antithetical to basic American values such as individual responsibility, meritocracy, free enterprise, and race neutrality. Using these words in a School Board resolution that identifies the central goals of the curriculum would be a very radical step.
Enacting the resolution would also negate the school system’s long-standing controversial issues policy. That policy requires teachers to be neutral and objective if controversial issues arise in their classrooms. A topic is controversial if there are “substantial differences of opinion about it on the local, national or international level and when those differences of opinion are accompanied by intense feelings and strong emotions.” When a controversial issue arises, teachers must address it “as impartially and objectively as possible.” They should “offer multiple perspectives” and should “not expect or require students to reach an agreement.”
The controversial issues policy should be accepted by every fair-minded person, given the diverse and divided nature of our society. Classrooms are not the place to push one ideology over another, but that’s exactly what the proposed resolution would do.
The School Board has not thought through how the “truthful education” resolution would operate in practice. It can’t stand side-by-side with existing FCPS policy, and its application is vague. For example, would it allow teachers to implement “antiracist” teaching on their own, apart from an approved curriculum? Or, would it permit teachers to urge students to walk out of class to protest things the teacher believes to be unfair, as has occurred recently? Many other, similar questions would arise under the vaguely worded resolution.
It is not known whether the resolution’s language will be amended before it is voted on by the School Board on October 20. However, if its final form bears any resemblance to what has been proposed, it will substantially change FCPS policy for the worse, and will generate a strong backlash in the community.
Mark Spooner is a retired lawyer, residing in Springfield. He is the founding editor of FairfaxSchoolsMonitor.com, which reports on what’s really happening in Fairfax County Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.