Dear Editor,
As a parent to children in our public schools and a concerned citizen of Fairfax County, I am still trying to sort out how Abrar Omeish, a young woman living with her parents who does not have children, was elected to the school board and continues to retain her seat. The only logical explanation is that in the 2019 FCPS Board election, voters blissfully were unaware of what any of the school board candidates actually believed – and simply carried their widely-mailed Democratic party sample ballots to the polls. In the end, Fairfax County voters elected all 12 of the Democratic party’s school board candidates. After a year-and-a-half of school closures and plummeting standardized test scores, are we happy with the results?
Personally, I would say no – but my grievances with Abrar Omeish are deeper than test scores and school closures. Each year, the anniversary of the horrific September 11th attacks invokes vivid memories among us all. We remember what we were doing the moment we saw the first plane rip through the World Trade Center in an unprecedented, unprovoked attack that killed thousands of innocent Americans. We continue to grieve the loss of civilians and heroic Americans who rose to the occasion in that moment – and all of our men and women in uniform who subsequently fell in battle after our nation was brutally attacked. In an honorable move, in September 2021, current FCPS school board members proposed a motion to honor the victims and heroes of the September 11th attacks. Who would oppose such a motion? Abrar Omeish would and did – vehemently.
Omeish argued that honoring these victims and heroes was not “anti-racist”. In a strange argument, she suggested that because she ran a red light on a right turn and failed to give her license and registration to the police officer when he asked for it several times in a June 2019, well-documented and videoed traffic infraction – she was “profiled as a threat”. She explained during the September 2021 school board meeting in her typical non-sensical, word-salad that she voted against the school board resolution because it “elevat[es] a traumatic event without sufficient cultural competence.”
No one really seems to know what that means other than Abrar Omeish. Even fellow Democratic school board members seemed baffled by her protests. During the September 2021 school board meeting, Karen Keys-Gamarra said, “I know that there are many cultural issues or concerns, but when I think of 9/11 what stands out most in my mind is people who didn’t just think of themselves.”
Voting against the September 11th resolution was not the first of Omeish’s bizarre actions. In June 2021, she spoke at the Justice High School graduation in Falls Church, during which, as an elected official, she told the graduates they should remember their “jihad” because they were about to enter a world of “racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, [and] white supremacy.”
Inciting “jihad” to a group of graduating high school seniors seems problematic, to say the least. With this incident in mind, on June 30, 2022, during a Shadow Board meeting that livestreams FCPS school board meetings and concerned parents make comments about what is happening in our public schools, I referred to Omeish as a “jihadist”. Some, like Nick Minock, might have other ideas. In an article on August 24, Minock, a reporter for ABC7-WJLA, writes:
On [Harry] Jackson’s “Shadow Board” program, Lundquist Arora and Jackson…provided commentary on a current school board member who was peppered-sprayed by a police officer during a traffic stop.
Lundquist Arora said during [Harry] Jackson’s Shadow Board program as they watched Omeish’s interaction with the police officer. “You can’t be a jihadist and a victim at the same time.”
In January 2021, Abrar Omeish, a Muslim Fairfax County school board member, filed a federal lawsuit alleging her civil rights were violated when she was arrested by police and photographed without her hijab.
Perhaps Minock, with his disregard to Omeish’s past and important details surrounding the incident, and others like him, support school board candidates like Omeish to lead our county’s school district. As a very concerned mother and citizen, I sincerely would like to hear their rationale.
Sincerely,
Stephanie Lundquist-Arora
