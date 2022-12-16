Dear Editor,
With increased concern in recent years about sustainability and ethical consumption, “fast fashion” has become a buzzword, representing an irresponsible industry with little regard for workers’ well-being. Yet people continue to buy from it. I’m guilty of this myself, but far less so since I’ve had more opportunities to get used clothes, through accessible thrift stores and clothing shares.
Consequences of unnecessary overproduction of clothes include growing more cotton, which requires a lot of water; health hazards near manufacturing sites; low wages and poor working conditions in the industry; and global CO2 emissions, water pollution, and oceanic microplastics, and lower-income countries often suffer disproportionately. Even donated clothing, if not sold, gets sent away and piles up in landfills. From production to disposal, fast fashion damages the environment and people’s well-being.
I don’t blame consumers. Sustainably made clothing is expensive, and thrifting is often inconvenient. The one big thrift store in my hometown is always crowded, but there’s one within walking distance of my campus where students love to shop. More thrift shops would reduce clothing waste and make it easier to buy secondhand. My college also has a free clothes exchange where people can donate and take clothes at no cost, and clothing libraries have a fee allowing members to borrow clothes every month. These could be established in schools, community centers, and temples as sustainable and cheap alternatives to buying new clothes. Consciously limiting the amount of new clothing we buy would protect both the earth and environmental justice.
Alison Mirani
Vienna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.