Dear Editor,
Any presidential election cycle is bound to be filled with canvassers knocking on your doors, endless television ads, phone calls and signs everywhere. And judging by the last presidential election, these theatrics can go on for years.
Yet, for some reason when local elections for governor, and state level representatives come around, the energy is dead. Yet, local level elections impact us more directly. Locally elected officials affect how our schools are funded, how law enforcement can operate, or how expensive our toll roads will be.
For those of us who are people of faith, this ignorance is simply unacceptable. As an American Muslim and life-long Virginian, I urge my fellow Virginian Muslims to wake up and get out to vote. In the Holy Qur’an, it states «And do not forget to do good to one another» (2:238). These are things that can affect our everyday lives, yet we lack the interest and knowledge to mobilize.
If we are fulfilling this duty properly, we have to be active members in our community. We are the eyes and ears of what is happening and can bring attention to issues through our vote. But if we are not active in meeting and serving our different communities and then voting on the issues that matter to us, we will be doing a disservice to our community, nation and faith.
Saira Bhatti
Centreville, VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.