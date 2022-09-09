I have decided to write a series of viewpoints from a variety of black perspectives on Fairfax NAACP now that we know that they had a white nationalist presence within their ranks doing work on their behalf, and convincing its leadership to adopt their positions. That’s right, the Fairfax NAACP was on the same side as a person calling Islam a ‘Cult Run by Satan,’ who thinks only Christians should run for office and embraces a white identity for America. Just how good is the Fairfax NAACP at advancing white interests?
Observations of the Fairfax NAACP show that they are not interested in reaching out to the various voices within the Black community, and are content with being mostly white and propped up as the voice of the Black community by Fairfax Democrats.
The list of grievances against the Fairfax NAACP are several, such as endorsing porn and pedophilia in public school libraries, siding with white wealthy homeowners opposed to mostly minority school expansions, and staying silent on the de facto racial segregation in the Mount Vernon School district.
I attended the first in-person meeting held by the Fairfax NAACP hosted at an Irish Pub. Immediately upon my arrival, two Fairfax County Police cruisers were called. The irony of having the NAACP call the police on a Black man just due to him being present is palpable. Clearly, the last thing Fairfax NAACP leadership wants is the presence of those who walk on the streets of the communities they pretend to serve.
The individuals and organizations I speak to - notably with whom I am not affiliated, nor share the views of - regarding the behavior and attitudes of the Fairfax NAACP often respond in shock and anger. One group was interested in seeing this for themselves: The ISUPK, a nationwide charity organization with controversial views, which are often misrepresented in the media. However, they perform community services in the most impoverished urban areas, serving those with substantial needs. They, like me initially, were astonished to see what was once an advocacy organization for persons of color, literally colonized by whites appropriating Black culture. The Fairfax Chapter in particular is completely isolated from the Black community. After the meeting where they simply observed. We parted ways in a conversation regarding issues impacting the Black community and what they observed on a day-to-day basis, specifically what policies are in place that negatively impact the Black community. We didn’t agree on everything, but we did agree that the Fairfax NAACP does not represent the Black community and their actions run contrary to racial inclusiveness and are harmful, not helpful.
The Black community is a diverse community, and I do not share the views of many of them. However, I am comfortable with reaching out and interacting with the various voices in this community. It is absolutely shameful that at a Black event, woke racists in Fairfax NAACP, a part of the liberal elite Fairfax Democrat establishment, were fearful of new prospective black members attending an event as evidenced by their tweets.
Dr. Harry Jackson is a member of the Fairfax NAACP, the former president of the Thomas Jefferson Parent Student Teacher Association, a Fairfax citizen, and a parent advocate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.