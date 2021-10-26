Dear Editor,
According to Virginia law, every application for an Absentee Ballot must include the last four digits of the applicant’s Social Security number. But according to Scott Konopasek, Director of the Fairfax County Office of Elections, applications missing those numbers are being processed anyway.
In fact, at least 562 Absentee Ballot applications missing those Social Security numbers have been processed by the Office of Elections. This means those applicants will receive an Absentee Ballot even though their applications did not comply with the law.
A lawsuit has been filed against Mr. Konopasek and his Electoral Board colleagues to force them to adhere to the law, but the Court hearing won’t occur until Friday, October 29. By then, the damage will have been done to the electoral system, with voters receiving ballots who shouldn’t have.
This is the second attempt that we know of by Fairfax County public officials to circumvent Virginia law during this election season. (The first was the attempt by the Board of Supervisors to ignore the witness signature requirement on Absentee Ballots.)
Why are our public officials trampling on Virginia’s election law? Might they be worried that their favorite gubernatorial candidate can’t win without their help?
C. W. Trauernicht
(McLean)
