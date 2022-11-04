Dear Editor,Since I moved to the City of Fairfax in 1986, I've never felt the need to comment about our elections, as they have always been nonpartisan and marked by respectful debate, a refreshing anomaly compared to much of the country.
However, I recently received a disturbing mailing from another major mayoral candidate, Catherine Read, who has made clear her Democratic affiliation and slanders Sang Yi as "A career politician who conceals his ties to extremist Republicans." Note the careful phrasing, how she doesn't accuse him directly but merely links him to it by association. And in one instance, she falsely accuses him of wanting to shift public school funds to private schools. I watched the meeting where this supposedly happened and saw how she has twisted his words. The full context was his concern for our high education cost in a discussion of the school budget in which he made the offhand remark that for our current cost of $17,000 a year per student we could probably send each student to a private school. It was not made as a suggestion that we do so as she states. You can hear what he said yourself in the work session video archived by our city government, https://fairfax.granicus.com/player/clip/2822?view_id=11&redirect=true&h=3e876ee5ebbb95b8983a3f151daba84c. Just click on "Discussion on the proposed FY 2023 Budget and School Board presentation" and go to about the 2 minute and 5 second mark. And if you watch his complete comments I believe that you will agree that he is hardworking and dedicated councilman.
Ms. Read's mailing is misleading, dangerous, divisive and fear catering politics filtering down to our local level and targeting a man who has to my knowledge always done his best for our city. This attack ad represents the worst of American politics in my opinion and has no place in our local election. Ironically, another of Ms. Read's mailings begins with the quote "We need partnership, not partisanship." Sang Yi's real and honorable reputation is borne out by both the list of city servants who endorse him and his record of service to this city. In comparison, while Ms. Read has volunteered for non-profits she has never held an elected or even a volunteer post within our city government.
And the campaign literature that I've received from Mr. Yi attacks no one, but rather appeals to the best in us. For those who would question my own views and biases, I have long considered myself an independent with liberal leanings and have historically voted for Democrats more often than not. Posts of mine on Facebook will confirm my views. In this upcoming election, I choose Sang Yi for mayor. Respectfully, I hope that you will do the same."It is a particularly disturbing tactic to release ads such as these close to the election affording little time for correction and rebuttal.Admittedly I did not watch the entire work session so there is a remote chance that Mr Yi said more on the subject elsewhere. However, if I'm correct as I believe myself to be you would be doing a great public service in bringing this to the light of day.Lenny WeltmanFairfax
(1) comment
Thank you for putting it to paper, Lenny. You’re not alone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.