2022 was a massive year in education; many children attended school for the first time post the COVID-19 pandemic, and classrooms started to look a little more normal since returning in 2021 with virtual and limited capacities. However, these shifts back to a classroom before COVID occurred during a massive shortage of teachers in the classroom. Children are being asked to revert to practices they have either never experienced or are multiple years removed from, and are transitioning from more time at home with their families. The understaffed teachers are being asked to handle this unprecedented shift, yet another task they must attend to while helping children through critical periods of learning and development. This challenge is only furthered by parents and guardians, who have been under immense stress during the lockdown; stress that directly translates to increased anxiety, depression, emotional stress, and other negative effects on their children.
The transition back to in-person teaching could not occur under worse circumstances: these teachers feel overwhelmed, and kids feel lost. A practical approach to mitigate these problems would be to give everybody breaks, so increasing recess time seems like a perfect remedy and one that should be easily implemented. It is important to understand that recess does not refer to physical education; it specifically means unstructured playtime, which has been shown to decrease stress levels in children. Unstructured play also increases students’ creativity, negotiation skills, and ability to resolve conflict. And for students with neurodevelopmental conditions like ADHD, increased recess time is also critical when students return to more in-person instruction. These students, who experience more challenges from the transition back to school, will benefit enormously from unstructured play. Increased recess time has been shown to positively affect classroom success for children with ADHD, and recess gives children with
ADHD time without stress, which will likely increase their abilities in classroom stress reduction. The knowledge that a significant break will occur may also reduce the amount of stress students feel in the classroom.
Virginia state law has allowed schools to allocate up to 50 minutes of daily instructional time to be used for recess, but it has not yet been adopted by many local school districts in Virginia. Most Fairfax County middle schools - like Key Middle School, South County Middle School, and Frost Middle School - only get around 15 minutes of recess time. As a lifelong McLean resident and son of a longtime county employee, this is incredibly discouraging. Allocating five minutes from every class period over to recess increases recess time by 20-25 minutes, and two minutes from every period nearly doubles it. A few minutes from each class seems more than reasonable, considering that those extra minutes of recess could prevent a meltdown that makes that time in class less productive.
Fairfax County has a number of public hearings and committee meetings, where individuals can attend and speak on issues they feel strongly about. Advocacy groups and parents who actively vote on school policy issues —not to mention make their voices heard through different publications—can have significant effects and may be the most successful at effecting change within Fairfax County. This issue is not isolated within a post-COVID world; the world of education is only now realizing that this is the way forward. While it is unfortunate that so many have gone through school without adequate recess time, ensuring the future generations of children are given the best chance to succeed academically and personally, should be the highest priority of all educators, and Fairfax County should be no exception.
Ben Mondoro, a McLean resident, is a senior studying Psychology at the College of William & Mary.
