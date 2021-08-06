Dear Editor,
In America, we value the principle of «one person, one vote» and we believe that everyone’s vote should matter. We don’t expect our candidates to win all the time, but we expect that our votes will count equally toward the results.
Yet, for our presidential elections, we have a system that destroys these cherished principles. Instead of winning by the popular vote of all citizens, we have election by the states instead of by the citizens, causing many individual votes not to count. This causes, as we have seen twice in recent history, a president elected by the states, who did not win the votes of the majority of citizens. This is a corruption of the democracy this country was founded on.
Passing the National Popular Vote bill in the Virginia Assembly is key to insuring a fair and truly representative presidential election in 2024, when every vote will count.
Patricia McGrady
Springfield, VA
