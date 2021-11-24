Dear Editor,
On November 8, First Lady Jill Biden attended a vaccination clinic at Franklin Sherman Elementary School, where she handed out “Superstar” stickers to newly vaccinated 5-11 year-olds as part of Fairfax County Public School’s (FCPS) “National 5-11 Vaccination Rollout.” Parents were informed of the event via an electronic newsletter – one of several communications we’ve received informing us about FCPS’s intended insertion as a public health entity with both authority and expertise to administer health care to our children.
Are children who do not receive an “Emergency Use Authorization” (EUA)[1] vaccine not a “Superstar?” Is FCPS seeking to guilt compulsive vaccination by shaming and manipulating 5-year-olds in front of their peers? Isn’t this exactly what we try to teach our children NOT to do?
Why would a body charged with educating our children – ironically, a body that has simultaneously anointed itself an expert on “social and emotional learning” – stoop to a level of leveraging a nationally recognized figure to inappropriately influence their young minds on a topic best directed by their parents and pediatricians? What’s more, the communication sent refers to the Frist Lady as “Dr. Jill Biden.” While I respect the educational distinction and honor of Dr. Biden, we all know that elementary aged children do not have an appreciation for the difference between a medical doctor and an individual who has received a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in educational leadership. Thus, leveraging “Dr. Biden” as the face of this roll-out feels intentionally deceptive, at best.
It cannot be ignored that at the time of the First Lady’s visit, President Biden’s approval rating had cratered among large segments of voters, residents of Virginia had days before elected Glenn Youngkin to serve as its next Governor – a move largely viewed as a parental protest of objectionable policies implemented in public schools, including policies related to COVID-19. And, the President’s attempt to mandate vaccination is currently ensnared in legal red-tape, likely to be deemed unconstitutional. So, I have to wonder whether FCPS is using our 5-11 year olds as political pawns?
Regardless, it’s important to acknowledge both the risks of COVID-19 to this age group, as well as the risks of vaccination. At the outset, of course, the risks of the virus present only if it is contracted. By contrast, exposure to risks associated with the vaccine are immediate upon injection. FCPS does not provide either of these acknowledgements in any of its communications. Instead, FCPS is providing a one-way narrative of gleeful support for mass inoculation with an under-studied drug therapy not fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for a population with extremely minimal risk associated with the virus its intended to prevent.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC):
· Since January of 2020, there have been 700 deaths associated with COVID-19 for the age group of 0-18.[2]
· That represents less than 1% of all COVID-related deaths within the same time period.
· That said, more than 4 million children have tested positive[3] for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, which means that the recovery rate for this age group is 99.9825%.[4]
· Moreover, with 74.1 million under the age of 18 in the United States,[5] this means that since the onset of the pandemic, the death rate for this population is 0.00094467%.
· Put another way, those under the age of 18 have experienced a 99.999055% chance of avoiding death from COVID-19 since January of 2020.
· For those with a COVID-19 associated hospitalization, the average length of stay has been 2-3 days and CDC’s own findings admit they “might have been hospitalized primarily for reasons other than COVID-19, resulting in potential overestimations of hospitalization rates.”[6]
Meanwhile, CDC’s own statistical modeling suggests there were approximately 434 child deaths attributable to the flu during the 2020 flu season.[7] Simple math of doubling that number to adapt to the duration of the current pandemic indicates the flu is more deadly for children than COVID-19. Yet, FCPS has never onboarded a “VaxUP” vendor to administer the flu vaccine to children – why not?
Again, these are simple facts. This is not spin. This is data shared directly by the CDC.
According to Pfizer:
· The full prescribing information for the 5-11 population is not available on Pfizer’s website.[8]
· However, according to the fact sheet provided, “the vaccine that is authorized for use in children 5 through 11 years of age includes the same mRNA and lipids but different inactive ingredients compared to the vaccine that has been used under EUA in individuals 12 years of age and older and that has been studied in clinical trials.”[9]
· Postmarketing data demonstrate increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly within 7 days following the second dose. The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age than among females and older males. The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. Although some cases required intensive care support, available data from short-term follow-up suggest that most individuals have had resolution of symptoms with conservative management. Information is not yet available about potential long-term sequelae. The CDC has published considerations related to myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination, including for vaccination of individuals with a history of myocarditis or pericarditis.
In the November 8th email, Jill Biden is quoted as stating “this vaccine is the best way to protect your children against COVID-19. It’s been thoroughly reviewed and rigorously tested…” This is terribly misleading. The vaccine was studied in 2,268 children. From those children, Pfizer conducted statistical modeling to project the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in the broader population of children ages 5-11.
Even though the FDA’s advisory panel approved the vaccine, they did not do so enthusiastically.[10] During the panel meeting, it was specifically noted that the Pfizer trial was not large enough to detect severe adverse events. One member stated he would prefer it only be given to those most at risk. One member stated he was only voting yes so that “Black and brown” children could receive it. One member stated that although he’d received over 4,000 emails urging him to vote against the vaccine, he was voting yes to give a voice to parents “who are terrified of sending their children to school.” Another member, Dr. Eric Rubin of Harvard University said, “I do think it’s a relatively close call. It’s really going to be a question of what the prevailing conditions are but we’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it.”
To be clear, I am thrilled at the advancement of innovation to fight this pandemic and, like most people, am very ready to embrace its end. However, pressuring parents through overt manipulation of their children to accept something that has not been robustly studied and deemed safe and effective by customary clinical trial standards is grossly irresponsible. The lack of a fair and balanced approach to information dissemination is misleading. From my perspective, the potential risks of COVID-19 do not outweigh the potential benefits of vaccination for my children, all things considered, at this moment in time.
Bottomline: FCPS has no business jumping into the role of a public health expert or health care provider for my children. Parents have always handled medical care for their children, including vaccinations, with their selected pediatrician or other health care provider. In response to FCPS hosting school-based vaccination clinics:
1. I am requesting advanced notice of any onsite vaccination clinics that will be held at Rose Hill Elementary School, as I will keep them home from school on those days.
· I fundamentally disapprove of putting children in a position to watch their friends receive accolades for receiving a vaccine injection that does not have a fully evaluated safety profile, leverages ingredients that haven’t been studied in any of the previous trials, and doesn’t even have an available label for parents to read.
· Further, I am uncomfortable with the risk of inappropriate vaccination of my children – this has already taken place in other parts of the country.[11]
2. I do not consent for any of my children to be vaccinated by any employee or contractor of FCPS.
To close, I again implore this body to focus on the priority squarely in your charge: delivering a quality education to our children. Leave the rest to the people best positioned to make the decisions: PARENTS. Please, stop prioritizing activism over education.
Tiffany McCaslin
