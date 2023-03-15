Dear Editor,
While federal regulators are working diligently to contain damage to the financial system caused by recent, high-profile bank failures, it’s important to note that the Commonwealth’s credit unions remain a safe, federally insured banking option for Virginians.
Credit unions are different by design from stockholder-owned, for-profit banks. Credit unions are structured as member-owned, not-for-profit, democratically controlled financial cooperatives, focused on providing everyday banking services that help our members buy a home, finance a car or save for retirement.
That unique, not-for-profit cooperative structure fosters a decidedly different business philosophy, as well. We put our members first: serving their needs and ensuring their financial well-being is the sole reason we exist.
Credit unions have proven to be a reliable, trusted and safe financial services option for tens of millions of consumers since they first came to America more than a century ago. Following the financial crisis and recession of 2008-2009, more consumers than ever joined credit unions, attracted by our consumer-friendly products and services and the fact credit unions are federally insured. We’ve only grown stronger in recent years, adding millions of new members during the pandemic.
We’ll help our members weather whatever unfolds in the coming days, knowing that we remain a safe haven and sound choice for those seeking a financial services partner that puts them first.
Carrie Hunt
Virginia Credit Union League
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Credit unions remain safe option for Virginians
- A second high school, TJHSST, excluded Asians and whites in promoting college prep
- Virginia passes bill formally defining antisemitism to spark change
- Supervisors vote to give themselves a hefty raise
- Virginia General Assembly session adjourns sine die
- Public Safety - Week of March 10, 2023
- People and Places - Week of March 10, 2023
- Teachers need to think twice before they let unions into their paychecks
Most Popular
Articles
- New Asian Exclusion Act pops up in FCPS program
- A second high school, TJHSST, excluded Asians and whites in promoting college prep
- Virginia AG blasts Fairfax County Schools for ‘shocking’ racial discrimination in College Partnership Program
- Supervisors vote to give themselves a hefty raise
- Sheriff’s MAT program offers new chances for inmates
- Teachers need to think twice before they let unions into their paychecks
- Public Safety - Week of March 10, 2023
- Virginia passes bill formally defining antisemitism to spark change
- Public Safety - Week of March 3, 2023
- Virginia General Assembly session adjourns sine die
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Crime trends upward across Fairfax County (2)
- Virginia AG blasts Fairfax County Schools for ‘shocking’ racial discrimination in College Partnership Program (2)
- What’s the big deal about changing your pronouns? (2)
- Girls on the Run teams kick off spring season (1)
- Fairfax County releases proposed 2024 budget (1)
- New Asian Exclusion Act pops up in FCPS program (1)
- Senate Democrats block bills that would benefit Virginia families (1)
- School Board member needs to learn Iwo Jima history (1)
- So much for “transparency” in FCPS (1)
- Sheriff’s MAT program offers new chances for inmates (1)
- Elected officials make bipartisan pitch for FBI headquarters in Springfield (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.