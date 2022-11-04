Evidence continues to mount that the COVID so-called vaccines have caused enough harm to be pulled from distribution if previous pharmaceutical testing standards had been followed. Data on testing methods and adverse events from the vaccines have been obfuscated or withheld. It is increasingly obvious that the vaccines are not working as we were told they would. Many medical professionals are warning that repeated COVID shots are causing reinfections from the virus and harming natural immune systems.
Given the cloud of controversies surrounding the COVID-19 virus, its mutations, the vaccines, and side effects, I call on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors to close its vaccination center immediately and undertake a serious review of the COVID shots, the documented harm they are doing to human beings, and the particularly grave danger they pose to otherwise healthy young children.
England, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Norway no longer recommend mRNA vaccines for healthy children. Just last month, a team of doctors from Harvard, Johns Hopkins, the University of CA, and other respected universities issued a paper calling mandates at universities for COVID boosters “unethical.”
Many doctors now are saying only people ages 50 and over should get a booster. Even the CEO of vaccine maker Moderna agrees. CEO Stéphane Bancel recently said that he thinks COVID “is going to be like the flu where it’s going to be people at high-risk, people above 50 years of age, people with comorbidities and other conditions” who should consider getting the shot.
Last year, a Food and Drug Administration Advisory Panel unanimously recommended against giving Pfizer’s COVID boosters to most people, instead advising that the shots be given only to people ages 65 and up and to those with a high risk of severe illness. Four days later, on Sept. 21, 2021, two top vaccine officials at the FDA resigned, apparently because their agency was not given due consideration before the booster roll-out.
Under questioning by the European Parliament on October 11, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer’s COVID vaccine was never tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market – in direct contradiction to what the public was told about the efficacy of the drug. Pfizer tried to keep its COVID-19 vaccine testing data under seal for 75 years. A group of scientists and medical researchers wanted to review documents relating to the licensure of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID -19 vaccine, but they had to sue the FDA for their release. It took a federal court in the Northern District of Texas to order the expedited release of these documents. Thanks to a dedicated team of 2,500+ doctors, nurses, data analysts, and medical researchers, there is an organized effort to comb through the Pfizer documents, which are being released in tranches of 55,000 pages per month.
Significant controversies continue to swirl around COVID shots. The latest booster wasn’t even tested on humans; it was tested on only eight mice. And yet the CDC now wants to add COVID shots to the childhood vaccine schedule! According to many reputable doctors (including vaccinologists and epidemiologists), children without underlying conditions have never been at serious risk from the COVID -19 virus.
So what is going on? In all likelihood, the regulators are captives of the politically powerful pharmaceutical industry. When drugs are added to the childhood vaccination schedule, the drug makers are absolved of any legal liabilities for that drug. Since when are experimental drugs under Emergency Use Authorization added to the vaccine schedule of children who are not at risk for the disease?
It is difficult to keep up with ever-developing information about COVID-19 vaccinations, but there is a particularly helpful resource that came available recently. On October 19, a group of 19 Canadian doctors signed an open letter calling for a “complete and immediate ban on the vaccination of children in Quebec against COVID-19” for several reasons: 1) “fully informed consent is not possible given the lack of perspective on this new product and the decision of the FDA and the manufacturer not to release all the information necessary for decision-making;” 2) “the risks of the COVID-19 vaccine for a normal child appear to us to clearly outweigh the benefits;” and 3) “There is a need to obtain fully independent legal and ethical advice.” The letter is a stunning rebuke to the conduct of government agencies and pharmaceutical companies over the way in which the COVID-19 emergency has been handled.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors continues to promote COVID shots, even hosting a clinic at the Government Center. It is heartbreaking to watch little children led inside by adults who should know better than to expose healthy children to potentially harmful drug side effects. The Board must undertake a serious and immediate study of the COVID shots and examine documented harm they are doing, instead of encouraging County residents – particularly young children – to take an unnecessary and potentially harmful drug. It is especially reckless and irresponsible for the Board to advocate that children ages 5-17 get jabbed with a drug tested only on mice.
C.W. Trauernicht resides in McLean. She has worked on Capitol Hill, in corporate banking, as an inventor/entrepreneur, full-time mother and citizen activist.
