Dear Editor,
When I first learned of Governor Youngkin’s proposal to temporarily suspend the Virginia state gas tax in response to high gas prices, I was somewhat in favor of the idea. Like many Virginians, I’m always looking for the most efficient use of my dollars. Given the recent drastic increases in gas prices, I welcomed the idea of saving even a bit more money at the pump. Could a temporary cut for transportation be so bad?
Well, yes it could. Upon digging deeper, the idea became suspect, because the gas tax is levied on gas distributors. So a tax holiday may not translate into a tax cut for consumers at the pump. Maybe gas distributors could be held accountable for passing those savings to consumers, but that would require more oversight. Distributors could raise prices anyway, based on a variety of economic factors.
Secondly, Virginia would lose transportation funds and federal matching funds. By suspending the $0.26 per gallon tax for 3 months, drivers might save an average of $3.25 per week, but Virginia would lose significant revenue of about $437 million, according to Governor Youngkin’s administration. Additionally, Virginia would lose several more millions of dollars in federal transportation funds provided through federal funding formulas. The impacts would be felt disproportionately by the elderly, disabled and low-income populations, while also negatively impacting local time tables for the maintenance of roads, bridges and public transportation.
Unfortunately, it appears this idea should be returned to the shelf from whence it came.
Andrea Lewis
Springfield
