Dear Editor,
Kudos and a “shout out” to Mason District Supervisor Penny Gross, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) With my experience working with and through the tenacious effort of Supervisor Gross, the FCPD is invigorating it’s established Firearm and Ammunition Safe Disposal Program by launching a marketing countywide campaign to share information about this program across County communities via “social media posts, local media outreach with FCPD District Stations, and County communication partners to share with community members.”
Given the needless casualties caused by unwanted firearms and ammunition, this initiative is long overdue and a welcome step to make our community a safer place to live and work. For Information about this voluntary program and how residents can take advantage of this County outreach, call your district station or visit https://bit.ly/3vyK0tZ
Dr. George Cody (PhD)
Alexandria
