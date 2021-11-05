Dear Editor,
Climate change is real. It not only has the potential to, but will devastate the planet if we do not immediately begin to seriously address it, and correct the error of our ways. This is why I am encouraged by the ongoing emergence of Virginia as the national leader in the offshore wind industry and clean renewable energy in general. Recently, the Port of Virginia and Dominion Energy agreed to a deal to commit much of the port to be leased to be used for the assembly of the offshore wind turbines for Virginia Beach. Those turbines will provide millions of people, and hundreds of thousands of homes with clean and renewable energy.
It is well past time that the politicians in Washington get serious about addressing the growing climate crisis. The fact that here in Virginia, Richmond and Dominion Energy understand the urgency facing all of us is a revelation. As we continue to move towards clean renewable energy and grow our ability to produce nuclear, solar, and wind power,
I can only hope the rest of the country and world will take notice and follow suit for the sake of future generations.
Cory Turner
Vienna, VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.