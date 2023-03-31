The month of March has been designated National Developmental Disabilities Month, going back to a proclamation by President Ronald Reagan in 1987. At the time, this was part of a building recognition in Washington, culminating in the Americans With Disabilities Act in 1990, that our fellow citizens deserve and require a better world. They need one where they are included in the fabric of society, participating and living their best possible lives with supports where needed and autonomy when absolutely possible. During this month, we focus on providing opportunities for meaningful inclusion in every aspect of life, opening doors to what The Arc believes people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities need most of all, the opportunity to live “A Life Like Yours.”
Public awareness of the issues facing people with disabilities is crucial, and it’s something I’ve thought about a great deal over the last year, ever since I began working at The Arc of Northern Virginia. This organization is just one chapter among more than 600 nationwide, the largest non-profit organization for the advocacy of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For families like mine, awareness is something we need from the rest of you. In the 20 years since my daughter was diagnosed with a rare brain malformation called polymicrogyria, awareness is omnipresent. Every day is Awareness Day. Every minute is Awareness Minute.
The real value of events like National Developmental Disabilities Month comes for our loved ones with disabilities, and for our families. Living with a disability can be isolating. For people with an intellectual and developmental disability, making their way through an often confusing world is challenging, in ways that as a parent I can see and empathize with but never truly understand. The thing I can do, the thing we can all do, is listen and put the authentic voices of people with disabilities at the very front of the discussion. If our families feel so strongly that we’re alone in this world, well, that’s hard. So imagine how difficult it is for our loved ones, every minute of their lives. They may not always have a comprehensive understanding of the way the world works, but they see their place in that world, and they want more. They deserve more.
Awareness means more than just understanding, it goes beyond empathy alone. Awareness opens our hearts, and that’s something the world needs now more than ever. But it should also create opportunities. If you own a business or manage human resources in a larger organization, how do you approach hiring? Do you see the duties of your employees like gears in a machine, where you look for workers who bring very specific skills to their positions? That matrix doesn’t work very well for workers with disabilities whose skills are largely unexplored. (Honestly, I don’t imagine it’s a very useful way to hire anyone.) Or do you look at your potential workforce and explore ways to put their individual talents and enthusiasm to work?
If you’re a policymaker, how do you work to improve the lives of constituents who need your advocacy more than anyone, and who have been so poorly represented in the past? As citizens, what can we all do better? Events like National Developmental Disabilities Month challenge us to ask hard questions and to open our hearts and our talents to a remarkable group of people. They have dreams and ambitions. They require opportunity and visibility.
At The Arc of Northern Virginia’s recent Benefit Breakfast fundraising event, Melissa Heifetz, our new executive director and long-time passionate advocate for people with disabilities, concluded her introductory remarks with a vision, and a challenge.
“It is our vision that all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities belong in our community and have fundamental moral, civil, and constitutional rights to be fully included and actively participate in all aspects of society,” she said. “That’s the dream. Respect. Dignity. Inclusion. ‘A Life Like Yours.’”
Awareness is the first step. I hope you’ll join us for the rest of the good work.
Robert Hudson serves as a communications associate at The Arc of Northern Virginia.
