When I hear the building trades described as a pathway to a viable, dependable, and accessible occupation, I believe the appeal of a career in the construction industry becomes apparent to all. With federal dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law flowing into local construction projects, the need for a skilled, diverse, and best-in-class workforce is at an all-time high. The demand for skilled tradespeople presents our community and the next generation of local workers with a chance to secure a gainful career path in the construction space.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that one of the fastest economic areas for job growth will be from 2020 to 2030 in the construction sector, with 8% growth expected during this decade resulting in about an additional 864,700 jobs.
These employment projection statistics directly translate into well-paying jobs for real people in Fairfax County. As a longtime resident of the Franconia District in Fairfax County, the need to diversify the career paths available to people living in the county was particularly evident to me. When I decided to run for office, I committed to establishing a center dedicated to workforce development and training along Richmond Highway, an area which has been historically left behind even as economic growth and opportunity became abundant in other parts of the region.
In October 2022, the Workforce Innovation and Skills Hub (WISH) officially opened in Hybla Valley. It serves as a launch pad for our youth, introducing them to career paths that are open to them, providing them with the skills, training, and education they need to succeed, and supporting them as they explore careers they may not have otherwise considered.
In partnership with the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, the WISH is building a pipeline of employees with the prerequisite skills to enter the union’s pre-apprenticeship program, or CARP (Carpenters’ Apprentice Ready Program).
CARP students participate in an eight-week pre-apprentice training curriculum that introduces them to the career of a union carpenter and the many crafts inside the field of carpentry. CARP focuses on recruiting from communities that have been historically underrepresented in the building trades. Classes are held on weekends and are entirely free to Fairfax County residents. Upon graduation, CARP students have a head start before entering the four-year formal apprenticeship program, empowering candidates to begin their careers sooner and feel confident as they work to build their futures.
WISH programs, in partnership with initiatives such as CARP, are critically important because they address our goals of recruiting from underserved communities and providing opportunities to men and women who have been too long ignored. The WISH aims to end the cycle of generational poverty which affects the lives of so many residents along Route One by giving them the skills and access to jobs which set them and their families on a path to long-term success, while empowering them to build wealth, an opportunity many in these communities never thought would be available to them.
These programs not only benefit workers, but also contractors, small businesses, and community partners. CARP ensures that there will be a new generation of dedicated carpenters who are experts in their field and are committed to growing the construction space to be a safer and more economically and racially diverse industry. In providing our county’s employers with a well-trained workforce and a low employee turnover rate, we ensure future growth by encouraging businesses to continue to invest in Fairfax County.
While the technical skills that students learn in CARP are paramount, the program is also designed to teach professional development. Students who participate in programs through the WISH learn to understand the connection between a strong work ethic, the importance of reliability, and the need to constantly advance their education and training as a union carpenter or in any career path. In partnership with CARP, the WISH provides an avenue for students and job seekers to receive a leg-up to finding a long-lasting, lucrative, and rewarding career in the construction industry.
To sign up for CARP, visit https://eascarpenters.org/carp/ and to see the W.I.S.H. program in action, learn more at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/familyservices/employment-and-training/wish
Rodney L. Lusk represents the Franconia District on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
