Sandra Jillian Solomon was born on January 26, 1992. Our family was now complete, with three boys and now our precious daughter.
But within three months of her birth, Jill started having seizures. At first, they were limited to her arms shaking, but when she was six months old, she had her first grand mal seizure. And what began as a minor issue had turned into a catastrophe. Jill was now starting to have grand mal seizures on a regular basis, not just every week, but multiple times every day. It is no exaggeration to say that Jill averaged at least a thousand seizures a year, resulting in mental retardation, loss of her speaking ability, and many physical disabilities. We eventually discovered that Jill had a chromosomal abnormality called Dravet Syndrome, the prognosis for which is quite dismal. And, indeed, the first 18 years of Jill’s life looked and felt like a locust plague had struck our family.
But Brenda and I both knew and held on to God’s promise in Joel 2:23: “I will restore to you the years the locust have eaten.” And God kept His promise to Jill and to us and to many others.
God has now allowed Jill to reach the age of 31 and has reduced her seizure count to only a couple a month, resulting in her regaining so many skills she had lost and restoring a big smile to her daily life. happiness to her life. In addition, God used the suffering we went though with Jill to make me and our family members better human beings. And God used her life to inspire Jill’s House, a whole new movement in ministry for children with disabilities and their families (jillshouse.org). Indeed, the impact of Jill’s life stands as a trophy to God’s mercy and his promise-keeping power.
During this month of Disability Awareness, please let me remind us that all children are special to God. But also, please let me say to you who have children like Jill that you have been given the great privilege to care for one of God’s very special children. So please take heart. And, finally, let me say to you who pass a child or adult like Jill--that, when you do, please give them a special smile of love and acceptance, for you are passing a person who is near and dear to the heart of God in a special way.
HEAVEN’S VERY SPECIAL CHILD
A meeting was held quite far from earth!
Time again for another birth.
Said the angels to the Lord above,
“This child will need a lot of love.”
Her progress may be very slow
Big accomplishments she may not show.
And she’ll require extra care
From the folks she meets down there.
She may not laugh or run or play;
Her thoughts might seem quite far away.
In many ways she won’t adapt;
And many will call her handicapped.
So let’s be careful where she’s sent
We want her life to be content.
Please guide her, Lord, to those who’ll do
A very special job for you.
They may not ever truly know
Just how much they’ll help her grow.
But with this child sent from above
Will come stronger faith and richer love.
And one day they’ll know the privilege given
in working with this gift from heaven.
For this precious child so meek and mild
Is heaven’s very special child.
Lon Solomon is the founder and president of Lon Solomon Ministries. He and his wife, Brenda, are also Board Member Emeritus of Jill’s House in McLean.
