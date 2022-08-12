The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has left many in shock and worry. The landmark 1973 decision protected a woman’s right to an abortion and privacy was overturned on June 24th, with a 5-4 ruling, approximately 50 years later. This historic decision has once again allowed states to determine the legal status of women’s reproductive health, more specifically abortions, and argues that the constitution does not protect the right to get an abortion.
In hindsight of this ruling, certain freedoms and liberties are being challenged. Living in a free society means that there is separation of church and state, and individuals are allowed to practice their religion freely. However, Christian interpretation and ideologies are creeping into laws and decisions that affect a diverse array of citizens. The important thing to remember is that each religion is unique and different, such as, Judaism having different interpretations and laws than Christianity or Islam. For example, in Judaism, abortions are permissible if the mother’s life is in danger due to the pregnancy. But, in Christianity, abortions are debatable while some followers deem it sinful, and encourage to carry out the pregnancy to term. Others feel it is permissible. Decisions favoring one religion over another are not abiding by what the Founding Fathers had written in the constitution.
As an American Muslim, I have seen an increase of Islamophobic comments and jokes regarding Sharia Law made by many news outlets and prominent figures. For example, comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, commented that “all across the country, women in places like Missouri, South Dakota or even Texas will have the same abortion rights as women under the Taliban in Afghanistan. Think about it. We just evacuated people out of Afghanistan, and now we are going to evacuate them out of Tennessee? After all these years of the right screaming about Sharia law, it turns out they were just jealous.” In reality, Islam is a peaceful religion and a champion of women’s rights.
Islam, under certain conditions does allow women the liberty of an abortion. God in the Holy Qur’an has stated, “Kill not your children for the fear of poverty” (17:32). This means that one should not kill a child out of fear of upbringing or lack of financial means. However, Islam does permit abortion if the health of a woman is at risk, the baby is not properly developing, and in the case of rape, if the woman cannot bear this burden. Islam is the opposite of what Trevor Noah had described. In Muslim-majority countries, there are no debates or prohibitions regarding abortions if the health of a pregnant women is at stake. In actuality, what is permissible in Islam is being deemed illegal in states, such as Missouri, South Dakota, or Texas.
Using religion, especially Islam, for views takes away the purpose of the matter, and the viewers gain nothing but racist ideologies and misinformation. Rather than making jokes and pointing at other religions, we need to bring awareness to the actual matter. In the Holy Qur’an, God has said “there should be no compulsion in religion” (2:257). God has commanded Muslims to not force others into becoming Muslims. Similarly, we should not impose or force anyone even if we might not agree with another person’s belief, opinion, or ideology.
Regardless of your religious affiliation, contact local representatives informing them that this decision impacts women’s rights and violates religious rights/freedom or even submit letters to the editor to local newspapers. To all my fellow Americans, I would like to end with the words of our Founding Fathers, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
