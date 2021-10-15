Dear Editor,
Last week, we saw Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin square off in the second gubernatorial debate. During the first and second debates, Youngkin impressed me with his eloquent responses to hard questions, in addition to his poise and demeanor on stage. However, what I most appreciate about Youngkin is his seriousness in bringing jobs and businesses back to our state. Over the past year, I’ve seen how poor, Democrat-led economic policies have negatively impacted our community. Just last month, I saw that new jobless claims in Virginia have recently surged by 300%, with more than 15,000 Virginians filing for unemployment. As we look to get back on our feet after the COVID pandemic, it’s essential that we have a governor who believes in getting Virginians back to work, supporting small businesses, and alleviating burdensome taxes. Virginia needs a businessman to help usher in a new era of economic development for our state, so that’s why I’ll be voting for Glenn Youngkin in November.
Sean Rastatter
Centreville, VA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.