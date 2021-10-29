Dear Editor,
In reference to your article “5 Tips to Safely Celebrate Halloween with Your Pets,” we also can help farm animals enjoy a safe and happy Halloween by swapping our Halloween candy with a delicious vegan alternative.
Avoiding candies with dairy, gelatin, and other animal products can reduce animal suffering. How do animals suffer in the production of these products, you might ask? The dairy industry repeatedly impregnates cows so they continuously produce milk for humans, rather than for their babies. These poor mother cows are milked for hours in unsanitary conditions, resulting in irritated or infected udders. When they can’t produce any more milk, they are killed usually around 4 years old, even though cows are able to live to 20+ years. Gelatin, on the other hand, is derived by boiling the bones and ligaments of animals. By avoiding these products in your candy, you are decreasing the demand for these products and sending a message to these companies that consumers don’t want candy with ingredients created through harming animals.
Many of your favorite candies are already vegan such as Airheads, SourPatch Kids, and Jolly Ranchers. There are also some easy swaps for candies that aren’t vegan. For example, you can swap Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with Justin’s Peanut Butter Cups. This Halloween, make sure everyone is safe, from you and your furry friends to farm animals around the world. All you have to do is swap your Halloween candies with vegan versions.
Kylie Kramer
Fairfax, VA
