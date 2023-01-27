Dear Editor,
Given the media’s obsession with the recent election for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, I was asked if “we” should be concerned. As I thought about how best to address this, my focus stayed on the process and less on personalities and individual motivations. In doing so, it became evident that what was happening was a good thing for America and we are all better off for it.
We have not had normal order in the House since President Barack Obama’s first term and, now Speaker, Kevin McCarthy has been a member of House Republican caucus leadership since 2009. For more than 13 years, the American people have suffered a mind-numbing succession of continuing resolutions and massive omnibus bills free of rational review and debate. The cost to our society and the resulting contribution to our national debt has been enormous. Rightfully so, McCarthy carried some baggage into this election, and the fact that some were prepared to hold him accountable and alert the American people of the opportunity to finally address these concerns is terrific. What a strong reminder of the importance of building coalitions and loyalty to country over party.
The Red Wave many were predicting was Dead on Arrival with the release of the Dobbs decision so I hold none other accountable than Chief Justice John Roberts. Despite that, it was an important election, and, for good reason, the American people voted for substantive change (not just for who occupies the speaker’s chair). We are fed up with the status quo. Period.
Unelected bureaucrats and elected officials alike have consistently acted to concentrate power and, with increasing comfort, have been operating in a form of chaos that neither party has proven capable of correcting. We’ve had enough and it is of vital importance that Congress return to normal order. Someone needed to stand in front of this runaway train, and I am thankful that there were those who had the courage to do so. We are a constitutional republic and it serves us right to be reminded of that from time to time. We have checks and balances, should we choose to exercise them, and that feature is one of many traits that sets us apart from other forms of government and a feature for which I am eternally grateful.
What we really got from all this is yet to be determined with much of it in the hands of the new House leadership. Let us choose to win over hearts and minds by demonstrating how a conservative government works through transparency, civility, and a return to constitutional order.
Craig A. Parisot
Great Falls
