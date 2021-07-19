Wednesday July 21st, 2021 is "National No Pet Store Puppies Day". This day was created to raise awareness about puppy mills and their connection to pet stores that sell puppies, kittens and rabbits, while urging the public to adopt their best friend from a local shelter or rescue or do their research to find a reputable breeder.
According to records obtained from the Virginia Department of Agriculture, Virginia stores are importing thousands of unaltered puppies and kittens from some of the largest and worst puppy mills in the Midwest, many of whom have hundreds of dogs and violations. These animals are born in facilities with very lax oversight and are trucked in from more than 15 hours away only to be sold to the public with little transparency.
Today we are calling on all Virginia residents to stop the demand of puppy mill puppies and stop shopping at stores that sell puppies, kittens and rabbits. If we stop investing in the cruel puppy mill industry, these facilities will close once and for all.
Do your research before you buy and always meet the parent dogs where they are living to ensure you aren’t supporting a puppy mill. Or better yet, adopt your next best friend from one of our amazing Virginia shelters and rescues!
Morgan Miller, Fairfax, VA
Bailing Out Benji Virginia
