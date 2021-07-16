Nearly 1,400 individuals have signed a petition to stop Justice Park from being partially paved over and turned into a parking lot for Justice High School.
The new parking lot would take two acres away from Justice Park, according to Justice Park Activists on Change.org. The park is 17 acres in total.
The parking lot would also replace the park’s basketball court, according to the Annandale Blog. However, according to FCPS, a new basketball court is expected to be installed in a different area of the park.
There are currently 126 classrooms to accommodate 175 teachers at Justice High School. A renovation on Justice High School is being done to increase the amount of space available to students and teachers, according to FCPS.
The high school’s renovation includes 46,000 additional square feet, science classrooms, and new parking. Justice High School is expected to complete their expansion in fall 2023, according to FCPS.
In order to achieve the goals set out in the renovation of the high school, Justice Park must become parking spaces.
The issue was first raised back in March during a Community Listening Session for the Mason District, according to the Annandale Blog. The new parking lot plan was first discussed in the fall 2019, according to a comment made at the Justice Park Community meeting May 6.
“We should not have to choose between quality schools and quality parks for our children who deserve access to both,” Justice Park activists said on Change.org.
