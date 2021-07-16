July is National Blueberry Month, and an excellent time of year to enjoy this delicious berry. Packed with nutrients and containing one of the highest antioxidant levels of any food, blueberries make a great snack on their own. However, here are three ways to creatively enjoy them this July.
1. Mix them into a smoothie: Smoothies are an easy way to pack more fruits and vegetables into your diet. Add vibrant color and a touch of sweetness to your next smoothie by adding one cup of juicy blueberries to the mix.
2. Top your salad: Whip up a savory-sweet salad and top it with toasted nuts, fresh blueberries, rich goat cheese and other seasonal flavors.
3. Wake up with pancakes: What’s better than pancakes for breakfast? Blueberry pancakes! Mix blueberries into your next batch of batter and take breakfast to the next level.
