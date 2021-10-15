Many people are not aware of the wonders dental cleaning can do for them. It is often a feared treatment that makes people avoid the procedure completely. However, having a complete understanding of the treatment can help people enjoy the benefits for their teeth brought by a dental cleaning. At Natural Smiles Dental Center, the expert dentists make dental cleaning an easy process for the patients.
Dental cleaning is a procedure that aids oral hygiene. It helps to remove plaque, which causes periodontal diseases and cavities. It also removes the tartar that has built up on the teeth. In addition, dental cleaning helps to clean and avoid the buildup of bacteria that causes dental problems. It is a painless process that results in bright and radiant teeth.
The process of dental cleaning
There are two procedures performed during a dental cleaning appointment, which are scaling and root planing.
Scaling is a process that scrapes the hardened plaque and tartar from around the gum line and the tooth surface. A special device with a stainless steel tip is used to remove the plaque deposits. These deposits are then washed off from the teeth using water.
Root planing aids in the removal of hardened plaque on the teeth. The root of the tooth is smoothened using a scaling tool. It helps in the deep cleaning of the gum pockets. This process also helps to reattach the gums to the teeth.
After the process, it is necessary to follow the dentist’s instructions for the quick healing of the gums. Good oral hygiene and regular visits to the dentist is a routine that needs to be followed.
Advantages of dental cleaning
The chances of developing a cavity get reduced in regular dental cleaning routines.
• It helps to detect early signs of dental diseases and treats them immediately.
• The chances of tooth loss caused by dental issues can be reduced through dental cleaning.
• Dental cleaning provides fresher breath to the patients.
• It removes the stain on the tooth and brightens them.
• Dental cleaning avoids chronic periodontal disease.
Dr. Rahul Kumar, D.D.S is the owner of Natural Smiles Dental Center, located in Reston. For more information visit naturalsmilesdc.com
