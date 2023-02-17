Seasonal influenzas and COVID-19 aren’t the only viruses present in Fairfax County this winter, according to County Health Department officials.
Viral gastrointestinal illnesses, such as norovirus, can be spread to others easily and are now on the rise. Symptoms, which may include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain, are uncomfortable and communicable, according to Lucy Caldwell, Health Department spokeswoman. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there has been an uptick in positive tests for norovirus since late January across the country. In the Fairfax Health District (which includes the towns of Herndon and Vienna, cities of Fairfax and Falls Church as well as Fairfax County) 12% of visits to local emergency departments were related to complaints of gastrointestinal illnesses. Children, ages 2-4 were 23% of those and children ages 5-17 were 17% of those.
Norovirus tends to be seasonal, occuring mostly in the winter, and is spread when someone gets exposed to infectious material from an ill person by touching contaminated surfaces or items like doorknobs, elevator buttons, and diapers and then touching your mouth, said Caldwell. Most people with this virus do recover within one to three days but health officials urge ill individuals to stay home and away from others for at least 24 hours after vomiting and/or diarrhea have stopped.
Protect yourself from norovirus and other gastrointestinal viruses by doing the following:
• Wash your hands often.
• Disinfect contaminated and high-touch surfaces with bleach-based household cleaners.
• Rinse fruits and vegetables.
• Cook shellfish thoroughly.
• Wash soiled clothing and linens with hot water and detergent.
• Avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after symptoms stop.
While there is no specific treatment for these viruses, the following may help:
• Hydrate (drink). It is critical to take small sips to ensure you do not get dehydrated.
• Isolate.
• If symptoms continue, seek medical attention right away to rule out serious gastrointestinal issues or conditions.
Learn about handwashing and other important health information by visiting the Fairfax County Health Department website at https://bit.ly/3Iofdq3.
