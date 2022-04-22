When your weeknights are busy and you don’t have much time to prepare a full dinner, these recipes will get you through the week powered with nutrient-dense meals. The key to fast dinners is to be prepared. Stocking your pantry with pre-made sauces, curries, rice noodles, kelp noodles and herbs and spices will help you create quick meals.
I always keep a plethora of spices like turmeric, Italian seasoning, cumin, curry, garlic, paprika, cinnamon, and of course a good sea salt in my cupboard. When I go to the grocery store, I always buy the same staples of onions, fresh garlic, carrots, lettuces, spinach, kale, broccoli, zucchini and bok choy. Keeping quick proteins on hand is good too. Try Wild Planet sardines, anchovies, skipjack tuna and canned salmon for quick meals. Frozen vegetables make for quick add-ins too. Try frozen peas, cauliflower rice and frozen broccoli.
Here is a list of simple meals to make in a hurry. They shouldn’t take more than 20 minutes to prepare.
1. Curries – keep jarred green or red curry on hand and mix into fresh or frozen veggies with a protein of your choice. It’s a one pot meal!
2. Butter chicken – Saute onions, garlic and ginger with curry powder and salt. Add cubed chicken and cook. Add a splash of water, tomato paste, coconut milk and frozen peas. Simmer for 15 minutes. Serve over cauliflower rice.
3. Pad Thai – Saute broccoli and red bell pepper strips or thin carrot slices. Add shrimp or chicken, if using. You can use a clean jarred sauce or make your own pad Thai sauce. I like to use kelp noodles for a low-carb option, but you can use rice noodles, zucchini noodles or even spaghetti squash. Top with some bean sprouts and freshly chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lime.
4. Stir-fry – this classic one-pot meal is the fastest way to get dinner on the table. Heat oil, cook your choice of protein (shrimp, fish, chicken, flank steak or tofu), then remove to a plate. Add in fresh or frozen veggies then, add your favorite sauce (General Tso’s, sweet ‘n sour or sesame ginger). Add back in the cooked meat to warm and serve over quinoa, brown rice or cauliflower rice.
5. Fried “rice” – Frozen cauliflower rice cooks super fast. Just dump half a bag into a warm skillet and let it start to warm up. Add in salt, pepper, garlic and even frozen peas. Make a well in the middle of the pan and add 1-2 scrambled eggs. Cook the eggs and stir it all together. Add chopped green onion if you have it.
6. Taco bowls – Brown ground beef, turkey, chicken or pork. Chop up some lettuce and mash a few avocados with a squeeze of lime juice. You can serve these in a bowl with extra lettuce or use a corn tortilla. Warm up a can of black beans if you have some.
7. Portabella mushroom pizzas – Take the clean mushroom caps and invert them. Place a dollop of marinara or spaghetti sauce on top, add a few springs of basil, a slice of pepperoni and some shredded mozzarella. Bake in an oven or toaster oven for 10 minutes.
8. Salmon patties – 1 can of wild salmon, ½ cup of quick oats, 1 Tbsp Dijon and 1 egg. Mix together and form patties. Pan fry in olive oil. Serve on lettuce leaves.
9. Zucchini noodle pesto chicken – Spiralize a zucchini and place in a warm skillet. After 2 minutes, add prepared pesto sauce. If you have leftover cooked chicken you can add it now and it’s done, if not, start the dish by cooking a few chicken tenders. Top with cherry tomatoes and fresh basil leaves.
10. Lentil soup - In a large pot, cook diced bell peppers, onions, garlic, and celery in olive oil (or oil of choice). Add in lentils, a can of chopped tomatoes, and broth (or bone broth). Season with coriander, cumin, and salt and pepper.
11. Caesar salad - Toss kale in Primal Kitchen Caesar dressing with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Top with sustainably sourced seared shrimp (or any protein you like!).
12. Sheet pan / cast iron meal - Consider a mess-less meal by utilizing sheet pan dinners. Pick a starch, a protein, and vegetable(s). Toss all ingredients with olive oil and bake! You may need to bake the starch for a little longer than the protein or vegetable.
