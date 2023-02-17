One of the quickest and healthiest dinners you can make is one with fish. I like wild halibut, but wild salmon or even mahi mahi will work for this. So if you’re not a salmon fan, that’s ok, you can try another wild-caught fish. Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are needed for brain health and proper hormone formation as well as a great source of protein. Zucchini is rich in Vitamin A, manganese, and Vitamin C and is high in antioxidants. It also provides both soluble and insoluble fiber to aid digestion
Salmon in parchment
INGREDIENTS:
2 Wild Alaskan Salmon filet
1 lemon, sliced in half
1/4 tsp garlic powder
Pinch of fresh or dried dill
Sea salt and pepper to taste
1 small zucchini, sliced thin
1/4 cup artichoke hearts
4-5 cherry tomatoes
Instructions:
1. Place the salmon filet on top of a large square of parchment paper.
2. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and fresh dill, and place a thin slice of lemon on top.
3. Top with sliced zucchini or artichoke hearts and cherry tomatoes.
4. Squeeze the juice of one-half lemon over the top.
5. Fold over the parchment and seal the edges. Place packets on a baking sheet in a 400° oven for 15 minutes
NOTES:
You can make several of these packets at a time to feed a crowd. Simply prepare a whole slab of salmon and slice it into pre-portioned servings. Bake all at once.
For more delicious recipes, join me in my monthly cooking classes at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
