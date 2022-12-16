Quality sleep is one of the most important variables to improve your brain function, longevity, and performance in all aspects of life. Sleep disturbance accounts for numerous doctors’ visits and health problems. Just one night of interrupted sleep can increase the hunger hormone, ghrelin and decrease leptin, which is responsible for feelings of fullness after a meal. Try these tips to ensure a good night’s sleep.
Eat a healthy fat at dinner
Fat is a long-burning fuel for your mind and body. Grass-fed butter, lean animal fat, and coconut oil are all good choices, but extra concentrated MCT oil is a great option. The shorter fats of MCT oil are converted into ketones that are immediately used as fuel for your brain, and MCT oil also helps you burn body fat while you sleep. I’ve noticed that I think more clearly the next morning if I have 1-2 tablespoons of MCT oil the night before, with dinner or even right before bed.
Ensure adequate protein consumption
Our bodies use protein for muscle repair and immune function. The muscle repair happens at night during deep sleep, so you want to make sure your body has all the raw materials it needs at night to heal and grow new tissue. The problem is that most forms of protein are not well digested before bed. A lot of protein powders and even most sources of animal protein take a lot of work to digest and can leave you with a heavy feeling during the night. Make sure you produce enough hydrochloric acid and digestive enzymes to break down your food.
Too much protein also raises an alertness chemical in the brain called orexin, which can disrupt your sleep. The solution I recommend is taking 1-2 tablespoons of hydrolyzed grass-fed collagen peptide before bed. Hydrolyzing the proteins makes them more digestible so they don’t cause the problems listed above.
Dim those lights
For at least a half-hour before going to bed, try to avoid bright lights. Dim your office lights if you absolutely must be working this close to bedtime and replace the unhealthy fluorescent ones. Don’t stare at your TV, phone, or tablet until you’ve dimmed it all the way, either. Even five minutes of white light from a screen shuts off your melatonin production for four hours and can wreck the quality of your sleep, so it’s best to avoid screens in the evening entirely. If you must use electronics, wear blue-light blocking glasses.
Don’t exercise near
bedtime
You should not exercise for at least two hours before going to bed, unless you count restorative yoga and breathing exercises as exercises. Exercise is highly energizing and raises your cortisol levels, which interferes with sleep.
Don’t drink caffeine after 2 p.m.
Coffee can put your mind in an amazing place where you become more productive and perform better according to some studies. However, you need to let your mind rest after its high output performances. In general, don’t drink caffeinated beverages after 2 p.m. or at least eight hours before bedtime, whichever comes first.
Go to bed before your second wind
There is a window from 10:45 and 11 p.m. or so when you naturally get tired. This moves a little bit based on the season. If you don’t go to sleep then and choose to stay awake, you’ll get a cortisol-driven “second wind” that can keep you awake until 2 a.m. You’ll also get better sleep when you go to bed before 11 p.m. and wake up feeling more rested than if you’d gotten the same amount of sleep starting later.
Bring down your stress levels
Perhaps the most common reason people report not being able to sleep is that they don’t know how to clear their minds and stop worrying. Deep breathing exercises like Art of Living, pranayama yoga, and meditation can do wonders for helping your brain shut down, recuperate, and prepare for another day. Supplements like L-theanine and GABA can be helpful if your mind is racing and you can’t wind down. Speak to your health practitioner first before trying those.
If you need more support to get a good night’s sleep, please reach out. My Blood Sugar Revolution program begins Jan. 9, and we’ll be discussing ways to get good quality sleep. Visit www.UnlockBetterHealth.com for more information.
