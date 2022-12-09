One of my favorite holiday cookies is the Thumbprint cookie which has a little dollop of homemade jam in the center. Some years I have even been known to freeze a bit of my homemade jellied cranberry sauce and use that as the jam in the center. These cookies are gluten and dairy-free and because there’s no egg, they are vegan as well. I have not tested with any other flour except this almond flour version. They’re quick to make and an excellent gift. I like to make mine with a few different jams so the presentation is prettier. I hope you enjoy these treats.
Thumbprint Jam Cookies
Ingredients:
2 cups almond flour
¼ tsp baking soda
¼ tsp sea salt
¼ cup melted coconut oil
¼ cup raw honey
1 tbsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp coconut milk (or almond milk)
¼ cup of your favorite jam or all-fruit spread*
2 tbsp almond flour for dusting
(*20-minute Homemade Jam recipe below)
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a rimmed cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Combine the first three dry ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix well with a wooden spoon. Add in the coconut oil, honey, vanilla, and coconut milk. Mix all of the ingredients together until they form into dough. Roll the dough into a large ball, then, separate it into 18 equal parts.
Roll each section into a small ball and dip half of each ball into the almond meal. Place the balls on the parchment-lined cookie sheet dipped in almond meal facing up. Press your thumb into the center of each ball, leaving a small indentation in the center of the cookie.
Fill the indentation with jam. Bake for 8-10 minutes. The cookies will be soft, so be careful when you transfer them onto a cooling rack to allow them to cool. Store in an airtight container.
20-Minute Homemade Jam
Ingredients:
Five cups fresh berries (about one pound), such as blueberries, blackberries, or strawberries
1/2 cup granulated pure cane sugar or allulose
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
Pinch fine sea salt
Instructions:
Prepare the berries. Cut the berries into large chunks, discarding any heavily bruised sections.
Combine the fruit and sugar in a saucepan. Place the fruit, sugar, lemon, and salt in a 2- to 3-quart heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat and mash the fruit a little with a potato masher or large fork into a chunky texture.
Cook the fruit and sugar. Bring the mixture up to a boil, stirring frequently. Continue to boil while keeping an eye on it, still stirring frequently, until the fruit is jammy and thick, about 20 minutes. Don’t let it over-boil. Place a spoon in the freezer while the fruit is cooking.
Begin checking the fruit for doneness. Start checking to see if the jam is set. Remove a spoon from the freezer and dribble several drops of the jam onto the spoon. Wait a few seconds, and then run a finger through the jam. If it leaves a distinct track in the jam, it is done. If it runs back in on itself, keep cooking the jam and test again a few minutes later.
Cool the jam and move it to two jars. Turn off the heat and carefully transfer the jam into 2 clean (8-ounce) glass jars. Cool to room temperature. Seal, label with the fruit and the date, and store it in the refrigerator for up to three weeks.
Notes: Freezing this jam: You can also freeze this jam for up to three months. Just be sure to leave 1/2-inch of room at the top of the jar so the jam can expand while freezing.
