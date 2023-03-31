If you have Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, or pre-diabetes, like 1 billion people in the world, balancing your glucose levels is key to being able to live a long healthy life, and increasing your chances of putting pre-diabetes or Type 2 diabetes into remission.
Science shows that balancing your glucose levels can help with cravings, constant hunger, fatigue, brain fog, hormonal and fertility issues, skin conditions, wrinkles, poor sleep, menopause symptoms, and mental health symptoms, and support the immune system.
Avoiding spikes in glucose also reduces inflammation and slows down glycation (aging). In people without diabetes, each glucose spike increases the risk of heart disease. In the long term, steadying your glucose levels also reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, fatty liver disease, and cancer.
We can balance our glucose levels by eating meals with lots of fiber-rich vegetables, lean protein, and a small amount of healthy fat. Bread, cereals, pasta, cookies, crackers, bagels, muffins, donuts, croissants, rice, and pizza are tasty to eat but will spike blood sugar and don’t contribute much in the way of nutrition. So keep these foods to a minimum.
My three favorite tips to keep glucose levels steady:
Use apple cider vinegar before a meal. Take 1 tbsp in a glass of water before a meal to blunt a blood sugar spike by 30%. This can also prevent blood sugar swings that lead to cravings, bad moods, and exhaustion. So if you want to indulge every now and then for holidays or celebrations, use this tool. Vinegar can help reduce your appetite, keeping you on track with your goals. In one study, those using it consumed 300 calories less than those who didn’t, without consciously trying. Drink it through a straw if you’re worried about your teeth. Scientists found that the acetic acid in vinegar temporarily inactivates alpha-amylase – a digestive enzyme in saliva that breaks down starch. As a result, sugar and starch are transformed into glucose more slowly, and that glucose hits our system more softly. Then, once acetic acid gets into the bloodstream, it penetrates our muscles and encourages them to make glycogen faster than they usually would, leading to more efficient glucose uptake.
Make sure each meal contains the PFF formula – Protein, Fiber and Fat. The foundation of our meals should contain lean protein, fiber from vegetables, and a small amount of healthy fat. For breakfast, this would be a 2-egg omelet with fresh baby spinach or your favorite veggie and a side of diced avocado.
Move your body after a meal. Taking a 10-minute walk or cleaning up around the house is essential after eating. This helps use up glucose from the meal you’ve just eaten. Walking can significantly lower post-prandial blood sugar spikes.
If you struggle with high blood sugar or pre-diabetes, it is reversible. Changing your diet is essential, but using these tips can help. If you need more support, please reach out at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com. On April 15, I am leading a cooking class on how to lower inflammation and blood sugar levels.
