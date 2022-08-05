O
ne major class of foods missing in the Standard American Diet is fermented foods, right along up there with leafy greens and sea veggies. But, I’ll cover those another time.
And it’s a shame because they’re so delicious and fairly easy to make, too.
Researchers consider fermented foods to be functional foods, meaning that they provide an array of nutritional benefits to improve one’s health. Studies have linked these foods to better cognitive health, better gut health, and improved immune system function. Examples of fermented foods include kimchi, kefir, fermented vegetables, fresh sauerkraut, and even fermented hot sauce. Sour pickles contain B vitamins, minerals, and Vitamin K, which support bone health.
This is one of my favorite summertime ferments. These are easy to make with what’s in season right now. Your farmer’s market is the best place to find pickling cucumbers as few chain grocers sell them.
SOUR PICKLES
Yield: one quart
Ingredients
4 cups water
2 tablespoons finely ground real salt
1 ½ pounds pickling cucumbers
8 cloves garlic
6 allspice berries
1 teaspoon coriander seed
1 teaspoon mustard seed
1 dried red chili pepper (optional)
¼ to ½ cup of fresh dill
1 horseradish leaf or grape leaf or a spoonful of black tea (this is to help preserve the pickles so they don’t get mushy)
Equipment
Quart-sized Jar
Fermentation Seal
Instructions
1. Pour a quart of water into a saucepan. Set it on the stove, and then turn up the heat to medium-high. Stir in the sea salt until it dissolves fully, and then allow the water to cool to room temperature.
2. Trim the cucumbers of any tough stems and flower ends, and then place them in a bowl. Cover them with cold water to refresh them, for at least 20 minutes and up to one hour.
3. Drain the cucumbers, and then place them into your jar. Drop in the garlic and spices, and then slide the horseradish leaf and dill into the jar. Cover the cucumbers with the saltwater brine. Place a weight over the pickles, and then seal the jar, but not too tightly.
4. Allow the pickles to ferment at room temperature until they turn from vivid green to a dull green, and smell pleasantly sour - at least one week and up to two months, depending on how sour you like them.
5. Eat the pickles right away, or store them in the fridge for up to one year.
Notes
If you don’t have a fermentation seal or weight, just “burp” the jar every two to three days to allow the carbon dioxide to escape. Taste them after one week and if you like the taste, move them to the fridge. And don’t worry if the water gets cloudy, this is a sign of all that beneficial bacteria working! Join me for more fun cooking classes – next up is Very Veggie Meals on Aug. 20 and on Sept. 17 is Midlife Meals for Hormone Balance. See more information at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
