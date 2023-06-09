Food can absolutely affect our mental outlook in a positive or negative way. It’s just one of many factors to consider when trying to support mental health. There are many foods that you can add to your diet to provide benefits to physical health, and also mental health. Here are a few of my favorites:
Add in nutrients like folate from asparagus, beef liver, spinach, and eggs. Folate helps break down high levels of homocysteine, which can cause neurotransmitter deficiencies.
Get some quality omega-3 fatty acids from wild salmon, chia seeds, walnuts, and sardines. These have anti-inflammatory actions that may help relieve depression
Get Tryptophan from grass-fed beef, raw pumpkin seeds, and turkey breast – tryptophan is an essential amino acid needed to create serotonin. We need to get this in via our diet.
Add foods rich in B6 like turkey breast, halibut, grass-fed sirloin, and pistachios. B6 is needed to help make the red blood cells that transport oxygen throughout your body and help you feel energized.
Add in probiotic-rich foods like kimchi, dairy-free yogurt, and fermented veggies like fresh kraut or Bubbies brand pickles. Ninety percent of serotonin is made in the GI tract, not the brain. Having a healthy gut microbiome is essential for good mental health.
Try to get more fiber in by eating broccoli, leafy greens, and raspberries.
Get magnesium from black beans, avocado, spinach, and raw pumpkin seeds – it calms the nervous system.
And lastly, eat pasture-raised eggs and mushrooms for Vitamin D.
These foods can support a 35% reduced risk of major depression and a 32% reduced risk of anxiety according to a recent study in Psychology Today.
Avoid foods that are processed with high fructose corn syrup, processed seeds oils like soybean and canola, too much sugar which is found in everything from bread to condiments, and avoid artificial sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, and acesulfame potassium. If you need further support, let’s set up a consultation.
