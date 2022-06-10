Despite their tiny size, limes have a number of surprising health benefits. And with summer here, they are a perfect addition to drinks, desserts, and meals.
Just like their cousin the lemon, limes are high in Vitamin C – one of the most important antioxidants in nature. They contain unique flavonoid compounds that have antioxidant and anti-cancer properties. They’ve also been studied for their antibiotic effects. In villages in West Africa where cholera epidemics have occurred, lime juice is added to the main meal of the day and has been shown to be protective against contracting the disease.
Vitamin C is vital to the function of a strong immune system. The immune system’s main goal is to protect you from illness, so a little extra Vitamin C may be useful in conditions like colds, flu, and recurrent ear infections.
Limes are a rich source of limonins that help to reduce inflammation and lower the risk of developing chronic illnesses. The citric acid in limes may also help prevent the formation of some types of kidney stones. Limes also contain small amounts of riboflavin, niacin, folate, phosphorus, and magnesium. Foods high in Vitamin C, such as limes, may help prevent iron deficiency anemia by improving the absorption of iron from plant-based foods.
How to use limes:
• Squeeze into a glass of water or tea
• Zest lime to add to baked goods like cookies and the popular Key Lime Pie
• Squeeze lime over tacos, ground beef, stir-fry dishes
• Squeeze over rice and add chopped cilantro
• Make a mocktail with club soda, freshly torn mint leaves, and lime juice
• A squeeze of fresh lime can finish off any dish you make and elevate the flavor
Learn more tips like these in my upcoming Summer Cooking Class series. June 18 is Mediterranean Meals for Longevity and August 20 is Very Veggie Meals. For more information, visit www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.