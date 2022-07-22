If you eat proper meals that each contain a lean protein, fiber from vegetables, and a small amount of healthy fat, you should stay satiated for hours. However, if you find yourself a little hungry in the afternoons, this is one of my favorite snack treats.
These little powerhouses can give you some quick energy and they’re also perfect for an afterschool treat. They’re easy enough for kids to make themselves too!
More afternoon snack ideas:
• Hummus with sugar snap peas, bell pepper strips, or cucumbers
• Nut butter with a green apple
• Grass-fed beef jerky or beef sticks (Chomps or Country Archer brands are good)
• Kite Hill dairy-free cream cheese with Wild Smoked Salmon on a Simple Mills GF cracker
• A handful of raw nuts
• Sunflower seeds
• Raw pumpkin seeds
• Sardine Mash – 1 tin of Wild Planet sardines mashed, some diced red onion, chopped olives, and capers, squeeze of lemon juice, and combine over a bed of lettuce
Excerpt from Unprocessed Living: 3 Easy Steps to Transition into Healthy Eating by Cindy Santa Ana. Get more tasty recipes in my cooking classes, www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
Cherry Chocolate Protein Bites
Prep time: 5 minutes, 15 minutes to roll about 30-40 balls
Ingredients
2 cups quick cooking, organic rolled oats
Dash sea salt
1/2 cup dried tart cherries
(unsweetened)
3 pitted Medjool dates
1 Tbsp chia seeds*
4 Tbsp natural nut butter
(or Sunbutter for nut-free)
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp cinnamon
1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
(preferably semi-sweet, dairy-free, like Enjoy Life brand)
Preparation
1. Put oats and salt in a food processor. Pulse 2-3 times until finely ground, but not flour-like.
2. Add remaining ingredients, except for chocolate chips, and process until fully combined.
3. Add 1/2 tsp water to bring the ingredients together.
4. Fold in chocolate chips.
5. Add a few drops of water if needed to form balls.
6. Form into balls or press into a square pan and cut into squares.
Notes: Makes 40-50 balls depending on how big you make each one. Keep in the fridge in an airtight container. If you want a more distinct cherry taste, chop the cherries instead of processing them in the food processor. You’ll have bigger chunks in each ball.
*Don’t be tempted to leave out the amazing little chia seeds. These suckers are packed with fiber, protein, Omega 3’s, and tons of nutrients! You can put them in smoothies, oatmeal, sauces, water, pudding, and more!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.