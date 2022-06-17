The schoolyear 2021-22 is over, but now is the time for children to get caught up on their immunizations for the 2022-23 school year ahead.
Parents and caregivers are urged to make an appointment with their child’s pediatrician now to avoid the mid and late summer crowds trying to ensure that all students receive their required school immunizations.
“Each year, healthcare providers receive panicked calls from parents who waited until the last minute to get their children’s immunizations updated for the start of school,” said Kelly McDonough, director of health services for the Fairfax County Health Department. “Be proactive and get your child’s immunizations completed as soon as possible. Immunizations are required by law and it’s critically important not to jeopardize your child’s ability to start school on time in August.”
Virginia does allow for medical and religious exemptions.
New requirements for rising 7th and 12th graders
Parents of rising 7th and 12th graders, the following new school immunization requirements were made effective July 1, 2021:
Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY) Vaccine: The first dose should be administered prior to entering 7th grade. The final dose should be administered prior to entering 12th grade.
Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine: A complete series of two doses of HPV vaccine is required for students entering the 7th grade. The first dose shall be administered before the child enters the 7th grade.
A full list of required school vaccines can be found on the Virginia Department of Health website at https://bit.ly/3Qp1Dpe.
Many Options Available
Call your health care provider. Many providers require an appointment, so schedule it now. In addition to ensuring immunizations are up to date, families are encouraged to catch up on routine medical care they might have missed during the pandemic. This includes physicals, dental appointments, vision screenings, routine vaccinations, and more.
Schedule an appointment with the Health Department: The Fairfax County Health Department is offering immunizations to all Fairfax County students regardless of if they have had vaccines in the past, are new to the country, or just need a follow-up to be up to date.
Appointments are required, call 703-246-7100. Appointments are available during regular clinic hours Monday–Friday mornings. The schedule for Summer 2022 clinics can be found on the Health Department website at https://bit.ly/3Qo28Qs.
Find a community clinic: Inova Cares offers pediatric health fairs that provide children 5 years and older with school physicals and immunizations needed for the 2022-23 school year. These services are for Medicaid or uninsured children only.
Learn more about Childhood & Required School Immunizations by visiting the Health Department website at https://bit.ly/3QoMapq.
