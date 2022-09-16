A new survey from Inova found that stigma prevents many from seeking help when suffering from addiction.
Researchers at Inova surveyed more than 500 adults in the D.C. Metro area during August to learn more about substance abuse disorders in the community.
According to Robin Shultz, senior director of Behavioral Health at Inova, this is the fourth year they have fielded a survey on addiction.
“This is the fourth year we’ve done this and even those of us in the business are shocked and dismayed,” said Shultz. “About 30 percent of the population suffers from an addiction or substance abuse disorder. But almost half say they’d be afraid to seek care or get care.”
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 19.7 million Americans struggle with a substance abuse disorder.
Inova found that while 95 percent say they know the signs to look for for addiction, very few seek care or encourage loved ones to seek care.
“I’ve never seen numbers like this,” said Shultz. “This is a big increase in how fearful people are.”
According to Shultz stigma is what prevents many from seeking help. “From a fundamental perspective stigma is really just the fear of judgment or harsh reaction around a conversation. Often times people will stay quiet if they feel a conversation about addiction will not be met with open arms,” she said.
“It’s a very difficult situation, there’s so much stigma, and people don’t know nearly enough about addiction and what it is and that it’s treatable,” explained Shultz. “If we could think about addiction the way we think about other diseases we would be in a much better place.”
The Inova survey found that 1 in 5 fear that family, friends and employers will find out about their addiction.
“It’s an incredible situation of suffering in silence,” expressed Shultz.
While many are afraid of their family finding out about their addiction, Shultz said it may be beneficial for them to know.
“We know that people that do communicate with their loved ones about their addiction, when the loved one responds caringly it increases the chances that they can make progress on their journey for sobriety can go up.”
Having conversations about addiction and substance abuse disorders are essential. “We’re in a mental health crisis, a behavioral health crisis,” Shultz explained. “We’ve got to normalize and have the conversations.”
Inova offers several treatment options for those seeking help with sobriety. Services range from inpatient to outpatient treatments including, medical detox, therapy, medication-assisted treatment, and relapse prevention.
“I think the message to drive home is that there’s one number to call,” said Shultz.
People interested in treatment or just looking for more information can call Inova at 855-694-6682 or visit www.actonadditictionnow.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.